A woman faces 11 felony and misdemeanor charges related to a series of incidents in July that involved others at her Davenport address.

Since July 3, Laryn Renae Ingram-Williams, 26, of Davenport, authorities allege she has struck someone with her car, followed two people to the point that they called the police, fled from police, and used her car and a knife to damage an SUV. In the latter incident, authorities say she had a child in her car at the time.

All of the incidents involved an address in the area of the intersection of Wilkes Avenue and 6th Street, court records state.

Ingram-Williams has been in custody since Sunday, after she was arrested in relation to the latest of these encounters, according to the Scott County Jail.

The latest case

Police responded at 8:53 a.m. Sunday to a disturbance at the address near Wilkes and 6th. An investigation led to Ingram-Williams being charged with second-degree criminal mischief, two counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, child endangerment and driving while barred.

Authorities accuse her of trying to hit a man who was sitting in the driver's seat of his SUV with her Pontiac Grand Prix, records state. The Grand Prix struck the SUV on the driver's side.

A child was in the Grand Prix when this occurred but was not injured.

As Ingram-Williams rammed the SUV, the occupant got out and went into a nearby yard, police said, adding that Ingram-Williams got out of her car and used a large kitchen knife to break one of the SUV’s windows and slash one of its tires.

She approached the SUV’s driver with the knife, and he backed away from her, court records state. Ingram-Williams then returned to her vehicle and drove through a yard near another person.

Court records state that police recovered the knife on scene as well as security camera footage of the encounter.

Ingram-Williams has been barred from driving since July 25, 2022, court records state.

Following and fleeing

A person called police at 12:04 p.m. Saturday, complaining she was being followed to her residence — the same address from the July 16 and July 3 complaints, according to court records.

Ingram-Williams saw the victim, who was with another person, a male, driving through town, and she did a U-turn and began following, often extremely closely, police said. Ingram-Williams continued to do so when the victims tried to escape her and called police.

The pair have had ongoing problems with Ingram-Williams harassing and trying to assault them, according to court records, which do not elaborate.

When officers arrived, they saw Ingram-Williams driving her Grand Prix south in the 700 block of Wilkes Avenue, police said. One of the officers signaled both with her hands and verbally that Ingram-Williams needed to stop her vehicle.

Ingram-Williams looked directly at the officer but did not stop, police said. A second officer, using lights and sirens, attempted to stop her in the area of the 1200 block of Taylor Avenue but Ingram-Williams continued to flee.

The officer followed her for just over a block and reached speeds between 50 mph and 60 mph with Ingram-Williams still pulling away, records state. At that point, the officer stopped pursuing her.

The speed limit in that area is 25 mph, court records state.

On these allegations, Ingram-Williams is charged with third-degree harassment, interference with officials acts, eluding and driving while barred, court records state.

July 3 incident

Ingram-Williams, in the Grand Prix, arrived at 8:55 a.m. on July 3 at the address, court records state.

She argued with someone who lives there and, as that person approached the car, Ingram-Williams backed up, accelerated and struck him, police said.

This encounter was also recorded by security cameras, court records state.

The person Ingram-Williams is accused of hitting went to the police department to report the attack and told police he had pain and swelling in one of his knees, reports show.

Authorities have charged Ingram-Williams with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and willful injury causing bodily injury in relation to the attack, court records state.

None of the victims listed in the court records are identified in detail, so it was unclear Tuesday whether the male victim listed in each case is the same person.

What is next

Ingram-Williams’ total bond has been set at $29,000, with $10,000 of that cash only, according to the jail website.

Her next court appearance is set for Aug. 10, according to court records, and she has an upcoming hearing in a separate case.

In November 2022, authorities accused Ingram-Williams of eluding, child endangerment, driving while barred and other charges, according to previous reporting. In that incident, she is accused of fleeing a state trooper. Authorities say she had a child in the vehicle at the time.

The next hearing in that case is scheduled for Aug. 4.

More on that incident is available on the newspaper’s website.