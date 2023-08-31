A Rock Island boy's death was the result of an accidental gunshot wound, investigators believe.

John Shappard, of the Rock Island Police Department, testified during a preliminary hearing on Thursday that investigators think Zion Staples was playing with a hand gun that went off. The cause of death is believed to be accidental.

Investigators think the 10-year-old died in December. Police found his body on July 26 in a garbage can in the garage at his home in the 1700 block of 20 ½ Avenue.

As a result of the investigation, Sushi Staples, Zion’s mother, faces charges of obstructing justice, concealment of a death and failure to report the death of a child under 13, according to court records.

Shappard was testifying during Staples' preliminary hearing in the case on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is an initial test of the case against a defendant. A prosecutor presents the outline of the case in court through a law enforcement witness, and a judge decides whether the case has enough merit for the prosecution to continue.

Shappard was questioned by both Rock Island County State's Attorney Dora Villarreal and Staples' attorney, William Wolf.

This article will be updated.

