The attorneys for the Davenport man accused of murdering 10-year-old Breasia Terrell object to some of the evidence the state wants to present.

Henry Earl Dinkins is charged with kidnapping and murdering Breasia on July 10, 2020. His trial — moved to the Linn County Courthouse in Cedar Rapids in a change of venue — is slated to begin Aug. 8.

Chad Frese and Joel Waters, his attorneys, responded Tuesday to motions filed last week by Scott County Attorney Kelly Cunningham. They raised issues of Dinkins' Miranda rights after Breasia disappeared and ask for the suppression of Dinkins' criminal record, certain witness testimony, cell phone evidence, and the alleged use of bleach on the day Breasia was missing.

The court is expected to rule on all motions the day before jury selection begins.

A young boy's testimony

Late last week, Cunningham filed a motion that would allow Dinkins' son to testify through closed-caption television or via a videotaped broadcast in the courtroom.

Dinkins' attorneys are asking for the 11-year-old — who was eight when his sister went missing — to testify in-person at the trial. They argue that the boy was not traumatized when he gave his deposition with Dinkins in the room and that Dinkins has the right to see the witnesses against him in the courtroom.

Frese and Waters argue that closed-circuit or videotaped testimony " ... almost wholly focus on children who have been abused, not children who are merely fact witnesses. (The child) is not claimed to have witnessed any homicide or abduction."

The attorneys also argue that Dinkins' son " ... is a problem witness for the state and they are trying to keep him away from the jury to adjudge his credibility. (The child) has told law enforcement and the attorneys several different stories."

The defense also asked for the suppression of the deposition testimony of Jerod Brink on the grounds Dinkins cannot see the witness giving testimony against him.

Brink told investigators that around the time of Breasia's disappearance he helped "a Black man" pull a maroon car from a ditch near the site where Breasia's body was later found. Brink died in June after a heart attack; a fact Cunningham offered last week during a virtual hearing.

'I want a lawyer'

The motion to suppress any statements Dinkins made while in custody on July 10, 2020 reveals that he was in an interrogation room for "more than eight hours" and fell asleep shorty before he was handcuffed and taken to a hospital for testing.

On July 11, 2020, Dinkins, was in the Scott County Jail on a $25,000 cash-only bond for a sex-offender registry violation, a class D felony. He has remained in custody since that time.

The sex-offender violation was not related to Breasia's disappearance, but Dinkins was charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping on May 5, 2021, after Breasia's remains were found and identified.

The motion states that Dinkins arrived at the Davenport Police Department "in the late morning on July 10, 2020 and officers took his car keys and cellphone." According to the motion, Dinkins said, "I want a lawyer" after speaking to officers for one hour and 45 minutes.

The motion argues Dinkins never waived his Miranda rights and, after asking for an attorney, his cell phone was not returned to him. The defense document indicates that an officer offered to let Dinkins use a phone book.

He asked for a lawyer several times, the filing claims, and the motion asserts, "A reasonable officer would believe the defendant's words constituted an unequivocal request for assistance of counsel ..."

The motion concludes that, " ... all statements made to police after the defendant's request for an attorney must be suppressed."

After being in the room for more than eight hours, Dinkins was taken first to the hospital, where his DNA was recovered from his body, then to the Scott County Jail.

A cell phone and Dinkins' past

Cunningham asked the court to recognize other “crimes, wrongs or acts” and alleges that before Breasia’s abduction, Dinkins was searching pornographic web sites on his smart phone and viewing content depicting the sexual abuse of young Black female children.

Cunningham said those searches match “ ... the demographic of Breasia Terrell as to her age, race and gender” and “ ... this evidence is extremely probative to prove the defendant’s motive, opportunity, intent, preparation, plan, knowledge and identity in the abduction and murder of Breasia.”

Dinkins' attorneys argue for the suppression of that evidence on the grounds the state is trying to create an image of their client. According to the motion, it's "for one purpose and one purpose only," to show "He's a bad guy. He's a sexual deviant. He's a pervert. He visited pornographic websites, therefore he must have kidnapped and killed Breasia Terrell. That is entirely improper."

The motion argues the state has to introduce cell phone data because it lacks physical evidence connecting Dinkins to Breasia, and prosecutors acknowledge in their own motion that the state cannot prove Breasia was sexually abused by Dinkins.

The motion states: "The Federal Bureau of Investigation was called in to conduct hours long, thorough and arduous searches of (Dinkins) person, his automobiles, his home ... Searches for semen, blood, and other bodily secretions were done and none were found."

As with the cell phone evidence, Dinkins' attorneys asked for the suppression of their client's previous conviction for third-degree sexual abuse. He was 17 at the time of the offense.

The attorneys argue that the investigating officer testified in his deposition that Dinkins' status as a sex offender was one of the factors that led to the belief he committed crimes against Breasia.

The motion concludes that there is, " ... absolutely no casual connection to (Dinkins') criminal conviction for sexual abuse - third when he was a teenager and his crime."

Dinkins' attorneys also asked for the suppression of any mention of their client buying bleach in Clinton on the grounds it is "irrelevant and immaterial" to the issues of whether Dinkins kidnapped and murdered Breasia.