Trial Facts at a Glance

Breasia Terrell, 10, of Davenport, is the victim. She disappeared on July 10, 2020, while spending the night with her younger brother at the home of his father, Henry Dinkins.

Her remains were found near a pond north of DeWitt on March 22, 2021.

Henry Earl Dinkins, 51, is the defendant on trial and is charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping. A registered sex offender, Dinkins has been the only suspect in the case since Breasia’s disappearance.

Aishia Lankford is Breasia’s mother.

Andrea Culberson was Dinkins’ live-in girlfriend.

Hearing the case is Judge Henry Latham.

Prosecutors are Scott County Attorney Kelly Cunningham and assistant Liz O’Donnell.

Defense attorneys are Chad Frese and Joel Waters.