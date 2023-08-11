A Davenport police officer testified Friday that the night Breasia Terrell disappeared, she was wearing a shirt belonging to the man accused of killing her.
Sgt. Geoffrey Peiffer returned to the stand during the second day of testimony in Henry Earl Dinkins’ murder trial in Davenport. Peiffer said Breasia wore a size 4XL T-shirt to bed the night before she disappeared from the apartment where she was spending the night with her younger brother, who is Dinkins' son. The apartment belonged to Dinkins and his girlfriend, Andrea Culberson.
Breasia was reported missing on the morning of July 10, 2020, and Dinkins was immediately considered a person of interest in the case. Her remains were recovered near a small pond in rural Clinton County on March 22, 2021. Dinkins was charged with first-degree kidnapping and murder in early May of 2021.
Peiffer testified that when Breasia’s remains were recovered, investigators found a 4XL T-shirt nearby.
That testimony came after Dinkins' attorney, Chad Frese, cross-examined Peiffer, raising the issue of an investigation of a murder in Clinton that was committed roughly 10 days after Breasia disappeared.
Frese noted a bloody child’s T-shirt was found in the trunk of a car and that shirt was roughly the size of shirt worn by Breasia.
Peiffer said the evidence never was considered connected to Breasia’s disappearance. After Frese suggested the evidence was never tested, Peiffer said the shirts from Clinton were tested, and the blood did not match Breasia.
Frese then asked Peiffer if Breasia’s blood was ever found in Dinkins’ Impala, Camaro or mobile trailer.
Peiffer answered no.
Frese asked if any trace evidence of Breasia, including blood, hair or other fluids, was ever found in the case. The witness again answered no.