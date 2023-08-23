When Brendan Rogge first saw what looked like a human skull staring back him from the underbrush near a fishing hole north of DeWitt he thought it was some kind of a prank.

Rogge told the story Tuesday from a witness stand inside the Scott County Courthouse during the trial of Henry Dinkins for the July 10, 2020, kidnapping and murder of Breasia Terrell.

Rogge was the man who ended the mystery of what happened to Breasia when he spotted her skull on March 22, 2021, near a small farm pond in rural Clinton County. The 10-year-old disappeared after she and her younger brother spent the night in an apartment Dinkins shared with girlfriend Andrea Culberson.

Breasia's younger brother, identified as D.L. in the courtroom, is the son of Dinkins and Breasia's mother, Aishia Lankford.

Rogge was called to the stand by Scott County Attorney Kelly Cunningham and told the court he and two of his friends, Jesse Dau and Eric Johnson, made the decision to fish at the pond that evening while Rogge was at work. Dau and Johnson also testified Tuesday.

"Jesse (Dau) and Eric (Johnson) rode together and I met them there," Rogge said.

He parked his car on 270th Avenue, a dirt road not far from the pond. He smoked a cigarette while he waited for his fishing buddies to arrive, he told the court. When Dau and Johnson arrived, the trio gathered up their gear and headed down an embankment to the pond.

"We were walking toward the pond and I saw something really, really white," Rogge told the court. "It looked like a skull. I wasn't sure if it was real."

From the stand, Johnson said Rogge asked "Is that a real skull?" and after a moment "He said something like, is this some kind of a joke?"

Dau testified that he "kind of blew it off" and continued walking to the pond.

Johnson testified that he walked up to the skull and picked it up. He said the moment he did, he knew it was real.

Johnson then testified that he could see other remains. All three men said they saw "black or brown" hair that had been braided with small sea shells.

What was left of Breasia?

That question got a stark, clinical answer Tuesday as Dr. Heather Garvin, a forensic anthropologist from Des Moines University, described Breasia’s remains.

But nine months passed between when Breasia disappeared and when the three fishermen found her.

Law enforcement officers from Davenport, Clinton, the state and even the FBI investigated the disappearance. Even as they searched, they believed early on she had been killed. Volunteers scoured the rural landscape between Davenport and Clinton, hoping to find some sign of Breasia.

Her mother waited. Lankford saved presents for her daughter and wrote her letters. Those letters were never answered.

The last place Lankford waited was a field two miles north of DeWitt. She stood for hours in the rain on March 23, 2021, and watched a forensic team remove human remains from the brush surrounding a small farm pond.

When Lankford was told the remains included clumps of hair braided with sea shells, Breasia had been found.

Garvin was one of the people who helped collect what was left of the girl.

Breasia’s remains showed three distinct bullet wounds — one to the left jaw bone and two wounds that impacted her right shoulder blade. All three bullets were recovered at the scene.

Animals, Garvin testified, had scavenged part of the body. Breasia's left lower leg had been “dragged” and portions of her left arm, some ribs, and other bones were never found.

What was left of Breasia Terrell was collected and placed in a body bag.

Jailhouse testimonies

Two men who were housed in the Clinton County Jail with Dinkins testified Tuesday. Both said they heard Dinkins say something they considered strange.

David Baker said that sometime in October, 2020, Dinkins and a group of prisoners were watching the news when a story about the search for Breasia aired.

"Mr. Dinkins said to me 'They will never find her.' And it gave me the impression that he knew where she was," Baker testified.

Matt Dean, who was Baker's cellmate in October, 2020, also claimed Dinkins talked about Breasia.

"(Dinkins) would say that he didn't have involvement," Dean testified. "He would say that a female, I don't know her name, was involved in sex trafficking and she was involved."

Dean repeated the story about Dinkins claiming "They are never going to find her" while watching the news.

Cross-examined by defense attorney Chad Frese, Dean clarified that Dinkins only made the claim once. According to Dean, Dinkins did not say that on other occasions when stories about the search for Breasia were broadcast.

