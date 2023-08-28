Davenport Police detective Maureen Hammes took the stand Monday during the trial of Henry Dinkins for the 2020 murder of Breasia Terrell.

According to Scott County Attorney Kelly Cunningham, the state’s case is drawing to a close, and Hammes is expected to be the last witness questioned by the prosecution team.

Dinkins is charged with first-degree kidnapping and murder and faces life in prison if found guilty by Judge Henry Latham.

Breasia Terrell was 10 years old and when she and her younger brother - identified as D.L. in the courtroom - spent the night with Dinkins and his girlfriend, Andrea Culberson, in her apartment.

D.L. Is Dinkins’ son with Breasia’s mother, Aishia Lankford.

Breasia disappeared in the early morning hours of July 10, 2020. Her remains were recovered March 22, 2021, near a small pond two miles north of DeWitt in rural Clinton County.

Hammes had a number of interview sessions with D.L. In response to questions from assistant prosecutor Liz O’Donnell, the detective said D.L. never told her he saw Dinkins kill Breasia.

When D.L. was on the witness stand, he told defense attorney Chad Frese that he saw his father kill his sister.

Davenport police officer Geoffrey Peiffer testified last week that he believes D.L. started telling the story of witnessing the murder only after Breasia’s body was recovered and a cause of death was determined in April of 2021.

Hammes also testified that while D.L. repeatedly told her about seeing his father clean “a big knife” with “bleach,” he did not tell her the knife was bloody.

During an interview on Aug. 23, 2020, D.L. did mention blood on the knife, and said he heard it “downtown.”

Hammes will return to the stand this afternoon.