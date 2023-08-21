The Davenport police detective who led the investigation after the 2020 disappearance of Breasia Terrell returned to the witness stand Monday.

Detective Evan Obert’s testimony once again sought to explain the movements of Henry Earl Dinkins on the night Breasia disappeared.

Dinkins’ trial is in its eighth day in the Scott County Courthouse. He is accused of abducting and killing Breasia on July 10, 2020.

Breasia and her younger brother, identified as D.L. in the courtroom, were spending the night with Dinkins and his girlfriend, Andrea Culberson, in an apartment when the 10-year-old girl disappeared.

D.L. is the son of Dinkins and Breasia’s mother, Aishia Lankford.

Breasia’s remains were discovered March 21, 2021, near a small pond in rural Clinton County, roughly two miles north of DeWitt.

Obert was the lone witness called by Scott County Attorney Kelly Cunningham Friday. He offered the prosecution’s timeline of Dinkins' movements throughout the morning of July 10, 2020, pieced together through video surveillance footage and cellphone records.

That testimony continued Monday, as Cunningham questioned Obert and played video surveillance clips captured along U.S. Highway 61, U.S. 30, several locations in Clinton, and from the area around Schmidt Road in Davenport.

Cunningham also spent part of the morning focused on Obert’s interview with D.L.

During direct questioning, Cunningham established that video surveillance footage and cellphone records supported a number of statements D.L. made to detectives and offered in testimony earlier in the trial.

Obert confirmed the following portions of D.L.’s testimony:

- The child saw Dinkins with what he described as “a long knife.” A machete was recovered from Dinkins’s RV.

- D.L. testified that he and his father traveled to a Walmart out of town and bought bleach. Video surveillance footage from the Walmart in Clinton confirms Dinkins shopped there early on July 10, 2020 and purchased bleach.

- In his testimony, D.L. described placing the battery back in Dinkins’ cellphone while in the Walmart parking lot. Cellphone records show Dinkins phone powered on at the same time his Impala was in the Walmart lot.

- D.L. told investigators and testified that he and his father visited Credit Island on the morning of July10, 2020. Video surveillance shows Dinkins' maroon Impala in that area multiple times during the morning of July 10, 2020.

Obert has not been cross-examined by Dinkins’ attorneys.