What was left of Breasia Terrell?

That question got a stark, clinical answer Tuesday as Dr. Heather Garvin, a forensic anthropologist from Des Moines University, described Breasia’s remains during the trial of Henry Earl Dinkins.

Breasia was 10 years old when she disappeared in the early morning hours July 10, 2020, while she and her little brother spent the night at an apartment shared by Dinkins and Andrea Culberson.

Dinkins is charged with abducting and murdering Breasia. His trial is in its ninth day.

Law enforcement officers from Davenport, Clinton, the state and even the FBI investigated the disappearance. Even as they searched, they believed early on she had been killed. Volunteers scoured the rural landscape between Davenport and Clinton, hoping to find some sign of Breasia.

Her mother, Aishia Lankford, waited. She saved presents for her daughter and wrote her letters. Those letters were never answered.

The last place Lankford waited was a field two miles north of DeWitt. She stood for hours in the rain on March 23, 2021, and watched a forensic team remove human remains from the brush surrounding a small farm pond. Three fishermen had found a skull and some bones and a clump of hair the day before.

That hair was braided with small sea shells. When Lankford heard that detail, she knew the remains were Breasia.

Garvin was one of the people who helped collect what was left of the girl.

Breasia’s remains showed three distinct bullet wounds — one to the left jaw bone and two wounds that impacted her right shoulder blade. All three bullets were recovered at the scene.

Animals, Garvin testified, had scavenged part of the body. Breasia's left lower leg had been “dragged” and portions of her left arm, some ribs, and other bones were never found.

What was left of Breasia Terrell was collected and placed in a body bag.

Photos: Memorial for Breasia Terrell