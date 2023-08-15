A pair of cadaver dogs alerted on two sites around Credit Island during the early stages of the July 2020 search for Breasia Terrell.

Jim Peters testified Tuesday during Henry Dinkins’ trial that his human-remains-detection dogs reacted to the odor of “decomposition or blood” during a search of a wooded area near the entrance to Credit Island. The dogs then alerted on a camper trailer used by Dinkins that was located near the island.

The testimony suggests investigators knew or suspected early in the case that Breasia was not alive.

Breasia, 10, and her younger brother, who was 8 at the time, spent the night with Dinkins before she was reported missing on July 10, 2020. Dinkins is charged with first-degree kidnapping and murder.

Answering direct questions from Scott County Attorney Kelly Cunningham, Peters described how his dogs, Rocky and JoJo, searched Credit Island and the vehicles owned by Dinkins on July 11, 2020.

He told the court that the dogs also alerted on the maroon Chevy Impala that investigators say Dinkins drove the night Breasia disappeared. Peters explained that his dogs detect human remains through the scent of fluids and tissue.

Now retired, he owned and operated Samaritan Detection Dogs at the time Breasia disappeared and was asked by the Davenport Police Department to aid in the search.

During testimony Friday and Monday, Breasia’s brother — identified in court by the initials D.L. — said Dinkins took him to Credit Island on the morning of July 10, 2020 and cleaned a large bloody knife.

Andrea Culberson, who lived with Dinkins in an apartment at the Jersey Meadow complex, testified Monday that the last time she saw Breasia the girl was standing beside Dinkins' maroon Impala at around 3:30 a.m. on July 10, 2020.

Testimony continues Tuesday afternoon.