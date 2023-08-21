A driver died late Sunday during a crash at Interstate 280 and Kimberly Road in Davenport.

Authorities learned of the crash just before 10:30 p.m., according to the Davenport Police Department. Initial investigation indicates the driver, 67, was northbound on the interstate and left the roadway while taking the Kimberly exit.

The vehicle came to a stop in a ditch on the north side of Kimberly, the police department said. The driver, alone, was fatally injured.

Further details were not available Monday.