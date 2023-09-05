After 14 days, 47 witnesses, and roughly 70 hours of testimony, the wait has begun.

The trial of Henry Earl Dinkins for the 2020 abduction and murder of Breasia Terrell ended last Tuesday. Judge Henry Latham is now tasked with deciding Dinkins' fate.

If found guilty of either first-degree charges of kidnapping or murder, Dinkins will spend the rest of his life in an Iowa prison.

'The saddest story ever'

After the 13th day of the trial concluded, one of the people who watched the proceedings offered her observation:

"This is sad," the woman said. "The saddest story ever. I'll never hear anything sadder in my life."

Remembering the search

In the early morning of July 10, 2020, someone took Breasia Terrell from apartment No. 8 at the Jersey Ridge complex in Davenport.

She was reported missing just before 8:30 a.m. that day.

Over the course of days, weeks and months, law enforcement officers from Davenport, Scott County, Clinton County, the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation, the Iowa State Patrol and even the Federal Bureau of Investigation searched for the 10-year-old girl.

Countless volunteers — private citizens from both sides of the Mississippi River — walked through fields and ditches and woods, hoping to find some sign of Breasia.

From the day she disappeared, the Davenport Police Department considered Dinkins "a person of interest" in the case.

Three fishermen found Breasia's remains on March 22, 2021, near a small, tree-shrouded pond behind Kunau Implement, an isolated area roughly two miles north of DeWitt.

Dinkins was charged with her murder in early May, 2021.

Names to know

Aishia Lankford is Breasia’s mother.

D.L. are the initials used to to describe Breasia's younger brother. D.L. is the son of Dinkins and Lankford. The two children were spending the night with Dinkins when Breasia disappeared.

Andrea Culberson was Dinkins’ live-in girlfriend. They shared the apartment on Jersey Ridge.

Scott County Attorney Kelly Cunningham and assistant Liz O’Donnell served as prosecutors for the state.

Chad Frese and Joel Waters represented Dinkins.

A ping in Clinton

With the help of the FBI, the Davenport Police Department reconstructed some of Dinkins movements on July 10, 2020. From the records, investigators learned Dinkins had his phone shutoff for long periods of time during the morning of July 10.

The most important information gleaned from the phone records was a brief ping off a cell tower in Clinton just after 7 a.m. on the morning of July 10.

The ping led investigators to the Walmart in Clinton, where video surveillance footage from outside the store showed Dinkins emerging from the 2007 maroon Chevy Impala he was driving. Footage inside the store showed Dinkins buying two 81-ounce bottles of bleach.

Sneaking in a game

Dinkins phone was picked up in Clinton because an 8 year old wanted to play a video game.

Surveillance footage from outside the Walmart showed D.L. was a passenger in the Impala. During an interview, D.L. confirmed he was along for the ride to Walmart and his dad had removed the battery from his phone.

D.L. said when Dinkins entered the store he placed the battery back in the phone so he could play a game. The boy said he quickly removed the battery when he saw Dinkins returning to the car.

The most-crucial witness

Cunningham was forced to build a circumstantial case because no physical evidence tied Breasia and Dinkins to the car he drove on July 10, 2020 — a 2007 maroon Chevy Impala. There was no physical evidence that firmly tied Dinkins to the place where Breasia's remains were recovered, or Breasia to the recreational vehicle where the prosecution claimed Dinkins took Breasia to sexually assault her.

The state had just one witness, Jerod Brink, who placed Dinkins on the dirt road behind Kunau Implement. It was a place close to where Breasia's remains were found.

The problem was Brink died in June of a heart attack. After Latham ruled Brink's deposition testimony could be used, the court employed a stand-in to play Brink and recreated the deposition in the courtroom, for the record.

A chance meeting?

Answering questions from Frese, Brink said that he "pulled a gentleman out of a ditch" after being stopped while traveling south on U.S. Highway 61 on his way to work at Linwood Mining.

"It was about 4:30 in the morning" Brink said, when he realized someone was on the side of the road. He described that person as a "Black man, in blue shorts, white shoes ... He jumped out in the lane in front of me and it was a good thing I was paying attention. There could have been an accident."

In his deposition, Brink said the man jumped in the passenger's seat of his truck. They drove south on U.S. 61 for "about a quarter mile" until he found a turn-around. Now traveling northbound on U.S. 61, the man directed Brink to turn at the exit for Kunau Implement. They traveled east "on the old highway" and then turned on a gravel road.

Brink said the man's "maroon Malibu" — which he later identified as an Impala — was stuck facing east, "like the man tried to do a three-point turnaround." Brink then told Frese he "was lucky" to have a chain in the back of his truck and he freed the car in a matter of moments.

No ID made

Responding to questions from Frese, Brink said he did not know if he could identify the man, even though he first stood at the driver's side window and then rode in Brink's pick-up truck. Brink said he did not know if he had facial hair or if he wore glasses.

Brink did offer one distinguishing mark about the man. He first told Frese that the man " ... had a mole right here" and indicated an area around his own right cheek.

Brink also told Frese he remembered the man wore shorts because "I remember thinking it was odd to be in shorts — it was cooler that day." Brink told Frese and Cunningham he did not know what time of year he saw the man.

One last impression

Brink said the man "was very appreciative. More than once he offered me $100."

"I just said 'Do something nice for somebody someday.' "

No blood, no trace evidence

Throughout the trial and in his closing argument, Frese pointed out the state had no blood and no semen tying Breasia or Dinkins to any of the locations prosecutors said they were before and after the murders.

The defense attorney challenged the theory, introduced by Cunningham, that Dinkins took Breasia from the apartment he shared with Andrea Culberson to sexually assault the child in a recreational vehicle on Schmidt Road.

Frese said "not a trace of Breasia" was found in the RV. And though a bottle of bleach cleaner was found in the RV, Frese asked how Dinkins could have gotten rid of every trace of Breasia.

Frese pointed to the decision of the Davenport Police Department to not test for DNA in the RV and Impala after no blood or semen was detected in either vehicle.

'Conjecture, supposition, and assumption'

The defense attorney also hammered at the fact no one could put Breasia in the Impala Dinkins drove that night, either before or after the girl was seen standing outside the car at 3:30 a.m. on July 10, 2020.

The state, Frese said, tried to build a case based on circumstantial evidence but only presented "conjecture, supposition and assumption."

"The state has an opinion in this case," Frese said. "But that is not evidence. There is not one piece of evidence that shows Henry Dinkins touched this girl. We don't convict people on theories."