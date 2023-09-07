A former bus driver with the Clinton MTA Para-Transit has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing one of the female riders whom police said does not have the intellectual capacity to consent to a sexual act.
Douglas James Wing, 41, is charged in Clinton County District Court with two counts of third-degree sexual abuse-mental defect. Each of the charges is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.
According to the arrest affidavits filed by Clinton Police Detective Rodney Livesay, at about 10:30 p.m. Aug. 29, Clinton Police were sent to MercyOne Clinton Medical Center to investigate the report of a sexual assault.
The woman told police that Wing had sex with her on two occasions.
Police said the woman has the mental functioning of an 11-year-old and does not have the intellectual capacity to consent to a sexual act.
During a post-Miranda interview with police, Wing admitted to having sex with the woman at his address.
According to the arrest affidavits, the abuse took place on days around Aug. 25.
MTA buses have video and audio recordings which operate while the vehicle is running, according to the affidavit.
A recording caught Wing telling the woman that she must not tell anyone of their relationship. The audio also picks up Wing making a lewd suggestion to the woman.
The video shows the MTA Para-Transit bus pulling up to Wing's address. The two can be seen exiting the bus and entering Wing’s residence through the attached garage.
Wing was arrested Tuesday.
During a first appearance on the charges Wednesday in Clinton County District Court, District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd scheduled a preliminary hearing in the case for Sept. 15.
Wing was being held Thursday night in the Clinton County Jail on a $20,000 cash-only bond.
