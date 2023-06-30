A Scott County judge has sentenced a former Scott County correctional officer to probation in relation to a burglary case.

County authorities accused Kevin Michael Delveau, 33, of Davenport, of breaking into a home early on the morning of Oct. 18, 2022, in the 1100 block of East Columbia Avenue in Davenport. Once inside, he confronted an occupant of the home, police said, adding he was intoxicated at the time.

Delveau initially faced charges of first-degree burglary and domestic abuse assault-first offense, according to Scott County court records. In April, Delveau pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary and the domestic abuse charge as part of an agreement with prosecutors.

On Thursday, District Court Judge Joel W. Barrows sentenced Delveau to up to 10 years in prison on the burglary charge, but suspended the sentence, court records state. Delveau instead must complete up to three years of probation.

Delveau received his sentence on the domestic abuse charge on April 10, when he entered his plea. District Court Judge Meghan Corbin sentenced him to 30 days in jail with credit for time served. All but 48 hours of the jail time was suspended.

At the time of the incident in October, Delveau was a county correctional officer, Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane said. He had been with the county since 2018 but was on administrative leave after the case was opened against him.

Lane said in April that Delveau’s county employment had since ended.

