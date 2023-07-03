Four men face multiple charges related to separate eluding cases over the past several days in Scott County, two of which involved injuries.

Gerald Michael Evans Jr.

Scott County authorities have charged Evans, 47, Davenport, with eluding, operating while under the influence – second offense, driving while barred and interference with officials acts – inflicts bodily injury, court records state. The charges stem from acts authorities allege Evans took beginning at about 2 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Locust and Iowa streets in Davenport.

At that time, a uniformed Iowa State Patrol trooper in an unmarked squad saw a tan 2005 Buick LeSabre heading west at 60 mph in a 25-mph zone, records state. When troopers tried to stop the LeSabre, the driver, whom troopers later identified as Evans, did not obey their orders.

During the pursuit, the LeSabre reached speeds of 90 mph in a 45-mph zone, did not stop at at least one traffic signal, made a U-turn across three lanes of traffic and went off road for a short time.

The pursuit ended when troopers tackled Evans, at that point fleeing on foot, in the 100 block of West 65th Street in Davenport, authorities allege in court records. He failed to obey authorities’ commands to stop and, during the arrest, a trooper’s hands were injured, including abrasions.

When the troopers arrested him, Evans had signs of intoxication, including slurred speech and a smell of alcohol on his breath, court records state. Troopers gave him a field sobriety test and he showed signs of impairment.

An initial breath test showed a BAC of .277, records state. A later breath test showed Evans had a breath alcohol content of .148.

Investigators also found an open beer bottle in the vehicle, court records state.

A check of his driving status showed he is barred until August 2024, records state.

After he was Mirandized, Evans told police he’d had a couple of shots, court records state.

Evans also told police he ran because he thought he had drugs on his person, records state. Investigators found no drugs on Evans or in the LeSabre.

He remained in custody Monday, held on a $5,000 cash-only bond, according to the Scott County Jail website. His next court date was not available.

Thomas Eldon Jepsen

Jepsen, 40, Bellevue, has been charged with eluding, second-degree theft and driving while barred, court records state. Authorities allege that, at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Jepsen fled from Eldridge Police on a stolen Yamaha XVS950 motorcycle, which he then crashed.

Court records state the Yamaha’s plate was expired and when Eldridge police ran it, they found it was registered to a trailer, court records state. Jepsen fled the ensuing stop in the 25000 block of North Scott Park Road and the pursuit reached speeds of more than 100 mph, including in a barricaded construction zone.

Jepsen is also accused of passing other vehicles at high rates of speed and winding through traffic, court records state. Jepsen lost control and the Yamaha hit two vehicles and crashed.

Further investigation showed the motorcycle had been reported stolen in June from Davenport; that Jepsen was driving while barred and that he did not have a valid motorcycle license or insurance, authorities allege in court records.

Jepsen remained in custody Monday, according to the jail website. To be released, he must post a $10,000 bond. His next court date was not available.

Isaac Christopher Coryn

Coryn, 19, Moline, faces charges of eluding, dominion/control of a firearm/offensive weapon by felon and possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, first offense, Scott County court records state. Authorities accuse him of fleeing Moline and Bettendorf police and of having a loaded shotgun in the 1994 Chevrolet Suburban he was driving.

Court records state that Coryn fled from Moline Police at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday and crossed the Interstate 74 bridge, then continued fleeing from a Bettendorf officer after exiting the highway onto Middle Road.

During the ensuing pursuit, Coryn ignored traffic signals, drove on the wrong side of the road, drove through a construction zone and, at one point, reached speeds of 63 mph in a 35 mph zone, court records state.

An officer used a squad to force the Suburban to stop in the 600 block of 4th Street in Davenport, court records state. As he was being arrested, Coryn said there was a loaded shotgun on the front passenger seat.

When they looked, police found the weapon where Coryn said it would be, court records state. When they searched Coryn, they found a glass methamphetamine pipe and a plastic baggie containing methamphetamine. The total package weight of the meth was 1.32 grams.

After police read Coryn his Miranda rights, he told them he bought the shotgun “on the street,” authorities allege in court records. He also told police he had not registered the Suburban and did not have insurance.

Coryn had a $5,000 cash-only bond and remained in custody Monday, according to the jail website.

Court records state his next court appearance is scheduled for July 11.

Brenden Scott Garrettson

Garrettson, 18, Davenport, has been charged with eluding in relation to a pursuit that began just before midnight on June 30 near North Brady Street at Kimberly Road in Davenport, court records state. The incident ended in a fiery crash at Northwest Boulevard and West 53rd Street.

A state patrol trooper tried to stop a silver 2007 Infiniti G35 for traveling 54 mph in a 35-mph zone and making an improper lane change, court records state. The driver, identified later as Garrettson, sped away from the trooper at a speed more than 25 mph over the speed limit.

At one point, Garrettson turned off the Infiniti’s lights, court records state. He also traveled through intersections at speeds of more than 100 mph.

The crash happened when Garrettson lost control and the Infiniti hit a tree, court records state. The vehicle became engulfed in flames.

A passenger in the car was injured during the pursuit, but details of the extent of those injuries, or how they occurred were not included in the court records.

Garrettson admitted to investigators that he fled from police and injured his passenger, court records state, which did not state whether that statement was made before or after he was read his Miranda rights.

He was free on Monday after posting a $5,000 bond, court records state.

His next court date has been set for July 11.

