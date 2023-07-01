A Fulton, Illinois, man is facing meth a possession charge after police executed a search warrant at his house on Friday as part of an ongoing narcotics trafficking investigation, Police Chief Nicholas Neblung said in a news release.

Jerry Lee Callahan Jr., 29, is charged with one count of possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine. The charge is a Class 2 felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of three to seven years.

Fulton Police with help from the Fulton Fire Protection District served the search warrant at Callahan’s home, 518 24th Ave., Lot 73, at 4:19 p.m. Friday.

In addition to finding the meth, officers also located about 10 grams of a substance that is suspected to be fentanyl. The substance has been sent to the Illinois State Police Division of Forensic Services for testing.

Should the substance be fentanyl, Callahan would face a charge of possession of 1-14 grams of fentanyl, a Class 1 felony that carries a prison sentence of four to 15 years.

Neblung said that according to information from the Drug Enforcement Agency, or DEA, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDCs, 10 grams of fentanyl has the potential to kill 5,000 people.

“The public is reminded if you or someone you know has a mental health condition or a substance use disorder, there are resources and services available to assist with screening, treatment and recovery at www.FindTreatment.gov,” Neblung said.

Callahan was being held Saturday night without bond in the Whiteside County Jail. He is expected to make a first appearance on the charge Monday in Whiteside County Circuit Court at which time a judge will set bond and schedule a preliminary hearing in the case.