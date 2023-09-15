A woman accused of a fatal collision on the Interstate 74 bridge walkway wants a review of her detention under the Illinois SAFE-T Act.

In 2022, the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office filed numerous charges against Chhabria Harris, 47, of East Moline, accusing her of being the driver that, on May 22, 2022, hit Ethan Gonzalez, 21; Anthony Castaneda, 18; and Charles Bowen, then 22. Gonzalez and Castaneda both died. Bowen was seriously injured but survived.

That criminal case includes charges of reckless homicide and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Change of plans: Detention hearing set

The afternoon hearing on paper was expected to either be a plea hearing resulting from an agreement with prosecutors or a trial-setting date, according to court records.

Instead, the attorneys and Judge Frank Fuhr set a detention hearing for Oct. 24 and a further status hearing on the case for Nov. 8.

Harris has been in custody since her arrest, held on $2 million bail. To be released under the old system, she would have to post a $200,000 bond.

The Pretrial Fairness Act, which eliminates cash bail, was passed and signed in 2021 as part of the SAFE-T Act. It has been amended and faced legal challenges, but is expected to go into effect on Monday. It will make Illinois the first state where solely non-monetary factors, such as danger and flight risk, determine if a person is detained before their trial. Judges will make rulings on detention based on those factors.

Amendments passed in 2022 provided more guidance on topics like the “detention net” of detainable offenses, trespass violation and how the transition to the non-cash bail system is to work.

Jail assault charges

Prosecutors also charged Harris this year with two counts of aggravated battery for an attack on another inmate that authorities allege happened May 28 at the jail, court records state. Underlying the charge is an accusation that Harris struck the other woman about the head and body.

That case remained pending as of Friday.

Civil actions

The collision on the bridge also led to attorneys filing several lawsuits on behalf of Bowen, and Gonzalez’s and Castaneda’s families. Among the defendants named in the suits are Bettendorf and Harris.

Those cases also remained pending Friday.

Lee Enterprises reporter Brenden Moore contributed to this report.