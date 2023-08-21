The Davenport police detective who led the investigation of Breasia Terrell's 2020 disappearance returned to the witness stand Monday.

Detective Evan Obert’s testimony once again sought to explain Henry Earl Dinkins' movements on July 10, 2020 — the night Breasia disappeared. Her remains were found in March, 2021. Dinkins is charged with first-degree kidnapping and murder.

During Monday's proceedings, Scott County Attorney Kelly Cunningham offered more video surveillance clips and corroborated witness statements with cellphone records. As he did during Friday's testimony, Obert spent the entire day answering questions.

Cunningham also revealed the state's plan to introduce deposition testimony of a now-deceased witness that was "the final piece" before the arrest of Dinkins for Breasia's murder.

The eighth day of the trial ended with Obert on the witness stand. He was cross-examined by defense attorney Chad Frese and will return Tuesday.

'The final piece'

After Frese finished the cross-examination of Obert, Cunningham revealed the state plans to include the deposition of Jerod Brink to put Dinkins at the remote farm pond where Breasia's remains were discovered.

Cunningham will have to use Brink's deposition testimony because the DeWitt man died on June 16 from a heart attack at the age of 48.

Dinkins' attorneys argued against allowing the deposition in a pretrial motion, but Judge Henry Latham allowed its use.

According to pretrial information filed by Cunningham:

"Mr. Brink was with a friend during the time period after (Breasia's) remains were found, and they were discussing the discovery, and Mr. Brink learned where they were recovered," Cunningham said. "At that time, Mr. Brink told his friend: 'I pulled a Black man's maroon Impala from a ditch not far from there.'

"That friend encouraged Mr. Brink to call the police."

Cunningham said, "Law enforcement officers collected the GPS data from Mr. Brink's cellphone and confirmed he was in that area on July 10, 2020."

During redirect, Cunningham asked Obert about Brink's decision to step forward and the results of his testimony:

"Was that the final piece of evidence that prompted the arrest of Mr. Dinkins?"

"Yes," Obert replied.

A mother's anguish

One moment in Monday's seemingly endless procession of evidence offered a glimpse of the anguish of waiting for the return of a missing child. It was captured on the night of July 10, 2020, by the body camera of a Davenport police officer tasked with asking Breasia's mother about a flip-flop found during a search of Credit Island.

It was 9:30 p.m. according to the body camera. Aishia Lankford reported her daughter missing at 8:30 a.m.

Aishia Lankford told the officer the flip-flop wasn't her daughter's, then collapsed into the darkness at the officer's feet.

"It's 9:30 and she's nowhere," Lankford yelled in the video.

A number of Breasia's family members in the courtroom bowed their heads. Two covered their faces with their hands. Lankford left.

A lack of witness testimony, physical evidence

Breasia and her younger brother, identified as D.L. in the courtroom testimony, were spending the night with Dinkins and his girlfriend, Andrea Culberson, in an apartment when the 10-year-old girl disappeared.

D.L. is the son of Dinkins and Breasia’s mother, Aishia Lankford. The boy was questioned by Obert the day his sister went missing, and he led detectives to Credit Island during a car ride that day.

Breasia’s remains were discovered March 22, 2021, near a small pond in rural Clinton County, roughly two miles north of DeWitt. In April, Obert and Sgt. Geoffrey Peiffer visited Lankford and delivered the medical examiner's findings that Breasia had been shot three times.

After that visit, D.L. told his mother — then investigators — that he was present when Dinkins shot his sister. The boy also claimed Culberson helped lead Breasia from the car to the place where she was shot.

While being cross examined by defense attorney Chad Frese last Monday, D.L. testified to witnessing Breasia killing.

As Frese started to cross-examine Obert, the attorney zeroed in on the detective's interviews with D.L. In response to a series of questions about what D.L. said after his sister disappeared and his claims after the discovery of her body, Obert said: "At the time, we didn't put any stock in that. We didn't consider that to be a possibility."

Frese then established that after no traces of blood or semen were found by FBI investigators, no DNA tests were performed on the Impala.

Frese also questioned the assumption that Breasia was ever in the maroon Impala Dinkins was seen driving throughout the early morning hours of July 10, 2020.

"Has any witness ever told you they saw Breasia Terrell in the Impala at 3:30 in the morning on July 10?" Frese asked.

"No," Obert answered.

"There is no witness testimony putting her in that Impala?" Frese asked.

"That is correct," Obert answered.

"There is no trace evidence putting her in that Impala?" Frese asked.

"That is correct," Obert answered.

The tale of the tape

Cunningham also spent part of the morning focused on Obert’s interview with D.L.

She played video surveillance clips captured along U.S. Highway 61, U.S. 30, several locations in Clinton, and from the area around Schmidt Road in Davenport.

During direct questioning, Cunningham established that video surveillance footage and cellphone records supported a number of statements D.L. made to detectives and offered in testimony earlier in the trial.

Obert confirmed the following portions of D.L.’s testimony:

The child saw Dinkins with what he described as “a long knife.” A machete was recovered from Dinkins’s RV.

D.L. testified that he and his father traveled to a Walmart out of town and bought bleach. Video surveillance footage from the Walmart in Clinton confirms Dinkins shopped there early on July 10, 2020, and purchased bleach.

In his testimony, D.L. described placing the battery back in Dinkins’ cellphone while in the Walmart parking lot. Cellphone records show Dinkins phone powered on at the same time his Impala was in the Walmart lot.

D.L. told investigators and testified that he and his father visited Credit Island on the morning of July 10, 2020. Video surveillance shows Dinkins' maroon Impala in that area multiple times during the morning of July 10, 2020.

