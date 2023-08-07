The trial of the Davenport man accused of kidnapping and killing Breasia Terrell is slated to start this week.
Thirty-six months and 28 days have passed since she disappeared. Scott County prosecutors say Henry Earl Dinkins kidnapped Breasia, shot her and dumped her body in Clinton County on July 10, 2020.
The attorneys for Henry Dinkins (above) requested his trial in the murder of Breasia Terrell be moved back.
The trial was moved from Scott County to the Linn County Courthouse in Cedar Rapids after the Iowa Supreme Court granted a change of venue April 22, 2022. The court is expected to rule on motions today, jury selection will be conducted Tuesday and opening statements are slated to start Wednesday.
Scott County Attorney Kelly Cunningham will lead the prosecution, while Dinkins is represented by Chad Frese and Joel Waters.
A wooden cross painted for Breasia Terrell stands with other tokens at a memorial near the site where Breasia's remains were found outside DeWitt.
When Breasia Terrell disappeared
A 10-year-old who wore her hair in braids, Breasia loved basketball and the color purple and dancing in TikTok videos. She was reported missing July 10, 2020, after spending the night with her younger brother at the apartment of his father, Dinkins.
Dinkins immediately became a “person of interest” in Breasia disappearance.
Law enforcement from across eastern Iowa searched for her. Volunteers trudged through tall grass, ditches and wood areas throughout Scott and Clinton counties. A collective sadness mounted on March 22, 2021, when two fishermen found human remains in a nearly hidden pond three miles north of DeWitt.
The next day, investigators from the Division of Criminal Investigation finished removing the remains from the pond.
On March 31, 2021 Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski delivered what he calls “heartbreaking news” and confirmed the remains were those of Breasia Terrell.
A wooden cross painted for Breasia Terrell stands with other tokens at a memorial near the site where Breasia's remains were found north of DeWitt.
Henry Dinkins’ journey
The man accused of killing Breasia has been in one jail or another since July 10, 2020.
First arrested for violations of the sex offender registry, Dinkins was first held in the Scott County Jail. He was moved to the Clinton County Jail. On April 12, 2022, he was moved to Marshall County Jail to be closer to his attorney.
On Oct. 7, 2022, District Court Judge Henry Latham granted a request to delay the trial filed by Dinkins’ attorney, Chad Frese, in order to “allow them adequate time to prepare.” Former Scott County Attorney Michael Walton filed a resistance to the motion.
On Dec. 9, 2022, Latham scheduled Dinkins’ jury trial for Aug. 8, 2023.
Dinkins, by the numbers
Dinkins’ attorneys have argued against the prosecution’s use of his past record, stating his sex-offender crime was committed at a young age and would prejudice a jury against him.
1—Dinkins was convicted of third-degree sexual assault Aug. 23, 1990 — his very first offense. He was 17 at the time of the crime and found guilty of assaulting a girl 13 or younger. Dinkins is considered a Tier III offender, the most severe of the three Iowa sex offense tiers. It means the offender committed violence or threatened violence during the assault. 9—According to Iowa court records, Dinkins pleaded guilty nine times in non-traffic cases to charges ranging from simple misdemeanors to felony drug possession. On Feb. 24, 2003, Dinkins pleaded guilty to the aggravated misdemeanor charge of failing to register as a sex offender—first offense. In September of the same year, Dinkins pleaded guilty to the aggravated misdemeanor charge of being a sex offender and living within 2,000 feet of a school. 6—Iowa Department of Corrections records show Dinkins has been incarcerated by the state six times after being found guilty of various offenses, the first time after he was convicted of third-degree sexual assault in August 1990. He was incarcerated in December of 2019 and paroled before Breasia’s disappearance in July 2020.
Fliers are placed on cars during a walk in honor of missing Breasia Terrell, 10, of Davenport, at Vander Veer Park Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Davenport.
