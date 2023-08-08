Jury selection in the change-of-venue trial of the Davenport man accused of killing Breasia Terrell was stopped Tuesday.

Henry Earl Dinkins opted for a bench trial. A judge, instead of a jury, will hear the case in Scott County and reach a verdict.

The trial was moved from Scott County to the Linn County Courthouse in Cedar Rapids after the Iowa Supreme Court granted a change of venue April 22, 2022. Jury selection began Tuesday, but jurors were sent home.

Scott County Attorney Kelly Cunningham will lead the prosecution, while Dinkins is represented by Chad Frese and Joel Waters.

Ten-year-old Breasia Terrell was reported missing July 10, 2020, after spending the night with her younger brother at the apartment of his father, Dinkins.

Dinkins immediately became a “person of interest” in Breasia’s disappearance.

On March 22, 2021, two fishermen found human remains in a nearly hidden pond three miles north of DeWitt. The next day, investigators from the Division of Criminal Investigation finished removing the remains from the pond.

Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski confirmed On March 31, 2021, the remains were those of Breasia Terrell.

Dinkins, accused of killing Breasia, has been in one jail or another since July 10, 2020. First arrested for violations of the sex offender registry, Dinkins was held in the Scott County Jail before being moved to the Clinton County Jail. On April 12, 2022, he was moved to Marshall County Jail to be closer to his attorney.

On Oct. 7, 2022, District Court Judge Henry Latham granted a request to delay the trial filed by Dinkins’ attorney, Chad Frese, in order to “allow them adequate time to prepare.” On Dec. 9, 2022, Latham scheduled Dinkins’ jury trial for Aug. 8, 2023.