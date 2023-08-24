Davenport police detective Sean Johnson returned to the witness stand Thursday morning and took the court through his interview with a key witness who died earlier this year.

Jerod Brink said he helped “a Black man” free a vehicle from an area not far from the place the remains of Breasia Terrell were revived in 2021. His deposition was read in court Wednesday.

The trial of Henry Earl Dinkins for the 2020 murder of Breasia is in its 11th day in the Scott County Courthouse.

Dinkins faces life in prison if Judge Henry Latham finds him guilty of first-degree charges of kidnapping and murder.

Breasia and her younger brother spent the night with Dinkins and his girlfriend, Andrea Culberson, in her apartment before Breasia disappeared in the early morning hours of July 10, 2020.

She was last seen around 3:30 a.m. standing next to the 2007 maroon Chevy Impala Dinkins was later seen driving that morning.

Scott County Attorney Kelly Cunningham played the video of Brink’s first interview with Johnson. As he later stated in a deposition where he answered questions from Cunningham and defense attorney Chad Frese, Brink told Johnson how at roughly 4:30 a.m. on a date he could not recall he pulled a “maroon Impala” from a ditch near the farm pond behind Kunau Implement.

In the video, Brink described “a Black man wearing a dark shirt, white shorts and white shoes.” He also told Johnson that if he was presented a line-up of six men he wouldn’t be able to pick out the person he helped that morning.

When Johnson tried to pin him down on the time of year he encountered the man, Brink could not. He said “It was cooler.”

When show a picture of Dinkins taken at 3:38 a.m. from the Keim Shop feed, Brink said “those are the shorts,” indicating Dinkins is wearing shorts like the ones on the man he helped.

During direct questioning from Cunningham on Thursday, Johnson told the court how Brink said he noticed a mole on the right side of the man’s face. Cunningham showed Johnson pictures of Dinkins and the detective pointed out a mole on the right side of Dinkins’ face near his nose.

During cross-examination, Frese focused on elements of Brink’s interview where he presented evidence that didn’t match with Dinkins.

Through questions to Johnson, Frese established that Brink described a man of a different weight than Dinkins.

Frese also established that Brink said he thought the man was in a “dark shirt” and wore “white shoes.” Frese pointed out Dinkins wore a white tank top and gold shoes in the video from the Kwik Shop.

Frese also questioned the cellphone data that showed Brink was in the area of Kunua Implement on the morning of July 10, 2020. He pointed to the fact Brink was in that area every morning when he drove to work.

Frese asked Johnson if the Davenport Police Department looked at the cellphone data of any other days was looked at, established that data from three days around the time of Breasia’s disappearance was pulled from the phone.

Frese also established that Brink’s cellphone data from February, a month Brink thought was a possible time frame of the encounter, was not researched.

Frese pointed out Brink had not made a positive identification of Dinkins, did not describe what Dinkins wore at the Kwik Shop, and said the interior of the car he freed was leather. Dinkins' Impala does not have a leather interior.

Frese also pointed to the fact Brink did not know when, in terms of the time of year, when he helped free the man’s car from the dirt road near Kunua Implement.

