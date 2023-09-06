The judge presiding over the first-degree murder and kidnapping trial of Henry Earl Dinkins has scheduled a hearing to render his verdict.

Scott County District Judge Henry Latham has scheduled the verdict hearing for 9:05 a.m. Sept. 15.

Dinkins, 51, is accused of kidnapping and shooting to death 10-year-old Breasia Terrell.

Each of the murder and kidnapping charges is a Class A felony under Iowa law that carries an automatic sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Breasia was last seen either late July 9 or early July, 2020. She spent the night with her brother — Dinkins’ son whom he had with Breasia’s mother — at Dinkins’ home during the time period she disappeared. Breasia's remains were discovered by fishermen on March 22, 2021, by a pond near DeWitt, and her identity was confirmed on March 31, 2021.

Latham presided over a 14 day bench trial in Scott County District Court in August.