The apartment building known as The Davenport partially collapsed 67 days ago.

The May 28 tragedy claimed the lives of three men, took the leg of a woman, and displaced dozens of residents. For weeks there was a mountain of debris where the six-story building once stood. Now, just down the block in the Scott County Courthouse, there are mounting piles of lawsuits, motions and filings.

The lawsuits name building owner Andrew Wold, and the city of Davenport, among others, as defendants.

Since the collapse, seven suits representing 19 plaintiffs claim negligence and, in one case, wrongful death. Since those suits were filed, Wold and the city have filed answers to charges and motions to dismiss some of the suits.

There have been multiple motions to dismiss cases filed by Wold and the city.

Whether to include claims of emotional distress

July 24 - The attorneys for Wold argued against building resident Broc Nelson's claims of emotional distress and based their argument on the assertion that Nelson was not physically injured in the collapse.

Nelson's attorney's responded to the motion to dismiss and argued that as owner of building, Wold had a duty to prevent emotional harm to the people who lived in the building. Nelson's attorneys went on to note Nelson lost personal belongings, photographs and heirlooms that cannot be replaced.

Amputee's claims for emotional distress challenged

July 27 - Both the city and Wold have asked for the dismissal of the claims of negligent infliction of emotional distress made by Quanisha White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry. Quanisha had her leg amputated to be freed from the wreckage of the building. They filed the suit June 7.

The city's motion argues "Iowa does not recognize negligent infliction of emotional distress as an independent cause of action." Wold's motion is based on the same interpretation of state law.

Call to dismiss because plaintiff in another suit

Aug. 1 - Andrew Wold, Davenport Hotel, LLC and Andrew Wold Investments, LLC filed a motion to dismiss the suit of Mildred Harrington and Rijeh Garnett. Wold attorney Mark Thomas, as well as Patrick Woodard and Brian Fairfield of Brooks Law Firm, argued the case should be dismissed for two reasons: Harrington is a named plaintiff in another suit and violated the state law against claim splitting; and Garnett only claimed emotional distress and economic loss. According to Iowa law, the attorneys assert, those claims cannot be made if there is no physical injury.

Trying to dismiss claim for emotional distress

Aug. 3 - Wold's attorneys filed a motion to dismiss the June 5 suit filed by Dayna Feuerbach. Wold seeks the dismissal of the claim for negligent infliction of emotional distress. Other defendants have made similar motions to dismiss Feuerbach's claims of emotional distress.

City, Wold respond to allegations

Wold and the city have answered various allegations made in the suits filed against them.

Wold attorneys: 'Plaintiffs had assumption of risk'

June 20 - Wold Investments, LLC responded to allegations filed by Broc Nelson and denied negligence.

The Wold attorneys' arguments included the claim that the plaintiffs failed to "mitigate damages" and that each had an "assumption of risk."

The attorneys also said the claims of all six plaintiffs should be barred because of their "contributory or comparative negligence." They also argue that "any damages were solely or partially caused by the actions or inactions of other parties or non-parties."

City says it had no control over those at fault

July 18 - The city responded to the wrongful death suit filed by Branden Colvin Sr.'s family. Colvin was killed in the collapse and his body was recovered June 3.

In the filing, the city's attorney argued Davenport has qualified immunity. The city also argued the Colvin family's damages "were caused by the fault of individuals and entities over whom the city has no control."

City: Plaintiffs failed to mitigate damages

July 25 - Wold's attorneys responded to the suit filed by Jennifer Smith, Dionte McMath, Brandy Wheelhouse, Michelle Vivians, Phillip Brooks and Mildred Harrington. Once again, the arguments included the claim that plaintiffs failed to "mitigate damages" and that each had an "assumption of risk."

As in the answer to the Nelson suit, the attorneys said the claims of all six plaintiffs should be barred because of their "contributory or comparative negligence." They also argued that " ... any damages were solely or partially caused by the actions or inactions of other parties or non-parties."

City says it's immune from litigation

July 28 - Attorneys for the city of Davenport responded to the negligence suit filed on June 2 by Mildred Harrington and Rijeh Garnett. Attorneys for the city, Jason O'Rourke and Alex Barnett, claim the city cannot be held negligent for the collapse of the building because the city is immune from litigation.

Immunity claims answered

In response to allegations of negligence in the building collapse, the city has claimed immunity. That claim has been answered, so far, by the attorneys for one group of former residents.

Plaintiffs say city failed to enforce codes

July 3 - Former chief building official for the city Trishna Pradhan and the city argued against a suit filed June 9 by Smith, McMath, Wheelhouse, Vivians, Brooks, and Harrington.

Pradhan and city claimed immunity from any claims.

The attorneys for the six plaintiffs responded to those immunity claims on Aug. 3 and argue that their initial suit met the requirements to pursue their case against Pradhan and the city. That initial suit said Pradhan and city failed to meet its duty to the residents of The Davenport by failing to enforce violations of the city code and for not forcing the owner to take action to prevent the building from collapsing.