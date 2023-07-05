Two men face charges in separate Scott County cases, accused of fleeing police while armed with handguns.

Ryan Anthony Bagley

Scott County authorities have charged Bagley, 24, Moline, with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, interference with officials acts-firearm, fourth-degree theft and dominion/control of firearm/offensive weapon by felon, according to county court records. The charges stem from an incident that began at 2:04 a.m. on Tuesday in the 1500 block of West Locust Street in Davenport.

Officers responded to that area to investigate a report of gunfire and learned an occupied residence had been shot, according to court records. Witnesses told them the gunman was dressed in black and left the area on foot, heading south.

Four minutes later, a uniformed officer patrolling in a marked police vehicle saw Bagley, all in black, walking south in the 1600 block of Sturdevant Street, according to court records. When the officer ordered him to stop, Bagley ran. As he did so, he reached for his waistband.

The officer caught Bagley after a short foot chase and found he had a loaded handgun, according to court records. The handgun had been reported stolen in 2022 from Davenport.

Surveillance cameras captured footage of the shooting on Locust and investigators used that footage later to identify Bagley as the gunman, according to court records.

Court records state that Bagley has multiple felony convictions. This prohibits him from having a firearm.

Bagley remained in custody Wednesday morning, held on a $5,000, cash-only bond, according to the Scott County Jail.

He made his first appearance in court Tuesday morning and his next appearance has been set for July 14.

Bert Howard Clark Sr.

Clark, 41, Davenport, faces assault on persons in certain occupations, interference with official acts - dangerous weapon and fifth-degree theft for actions he is accused of taking on Monday, according to court records. The interference charge is a felony, and the remaining charges are misdemeanors.

An off-duty Davenport police officer working in uniform at 9:54 p.m. on Monday at the Hy-Vee at 2200 W. Kimberly Road saw Clark and another person try to leave the store without paying for alcohol, according to court records.

The officer confronted them in the parking lot and told them they needed to pay for the products, court records state, and both fled.

During the chase that followed, the officer saw Clark reaching for a black handgun in his waistband, court records state. When the officer tried to arrest him, Clark kicked the officer.

The stolen beverages were valued at $50.96, court records state.

Court documents do not further describe the handgun. His co-defendant faces misdemeanor charges in relation to the case.

Clark remained in custody Wednesday, the jail website states. To be released, he must post $5,000 cash.

At the time of his arrest, Clark was also wanted in relation to a June theft, court records state. He also has a $5,000 bond in that case.

Clark’s first appearance on the charges was Tuesday, and his next appearance has been scheduled for July 14.