The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Walcott Police Department are asking the public’s help in locating a Walcott woman who last was seen in the area on March 14.

Authorities are looking for Sandra Rubinstein, 57.

Rubenstein is described as white, standing about 5-feet 4-inches tall and weighing 140-160 pounds.

Her clothing description was unknown at the time of her disappearance.

Rubenstein was reported missing to the Walcott Police Department on May 3.

Anyone with information about Rubenstein’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Iowa Missing Person’s Clearinghouse at mpicinfo@dps.state.ia.us. People may also contact the Walcott Police Department at 563-284-6627.