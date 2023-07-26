A registered sex offender on lifetime special sentence parole in Iowa for a Scott County conviction of lascivious acts with a 9-year-old girl is accused of downloading or looking at child porn on his phone while a resident at Davenport's Work Release Center in 2020.

Devin Lee Ortiz, 31, is charged in Scott County District Court with 20 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. Each of the charges is an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years.

According to the charging documents filed by Assistant County Attorney Elizabeth O’Donnell, on or about July 9, 2020, Ortiz possessed visual depictions of minors engaging in a prohibited sexual act or the simulation of a prohibited sexual act.

Ortiz had been living in Springfield, Missouri, in 2020 where he was registered in the state as a Tier III sex offender, meaning he was required to report in person to the Chief Law Enforcement Officer, or Sheriff, every 90 days. He was allowed to live in Missouri under a compact agreement with the State of Iowa.

While under the supervision of Missouri, Ortiz was required to take a polygraph examination to determine if he had committed any violations.

According to documents filed in Polk County District Court by Iowa's compact administrator Simona Hammond, Missouri informed Hammond that on Jan. 16, 2020, during a polygraph examination, Ortiz admitted to “dangerous predatory behavior.”

During the polygraph Ortiz admitted to using his cell phone to access the internet to look at porn and set up a social media account using the Snapchat app. He admitted to using the app to exchange inappropriate images with his girlfriend. Ortiz also admitted to being in his girlfriend’s home when her two children were there. Both children were under the age of 17.

On Jan. 22, 2020, Ortiz was terminated from sex offender treatment due to high-risk behaviors, and on Feb. 11, 2020, there was probable cause found for violations at a preliminary hearing in the State of Missouri.

During a hearing in Polk County District Court on March 31, 2020, Administrative Law Judge Steven Clarke ordered that Ortiz be placed on the Work Release list, or on Work Release at the Work Release Center in the Davenport Residential Corrections Facility.

Clarke also ordered that Ortiz would serve a 5-year prison sentence as it was Ortiz’s second revocation of his parole, with the first revocation occurring in 2018.

While in the Work Release Center in Davenport in July of 2020, Ortiz allegedly used his phone to look at or download child pornography. The Scott County Attorney’s Office filed charges July 10 in Scott County District Court.

Ortiz, who has been serving his 5-year sentence at the Newton Correctional Facility, is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges Thursday in Scott County District Court.

On Oct. 5, 2012, Ortiz was charged with second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.

Ortiz pleaded guilty to a Class C felony charge of lascivious acts with a child. The victim was 9-years-old.

On May 10, 2013, Scott County District Judge John Telleen sentenced Ortiz to 10 years in prison.

As a result of his conviction Ortiz is on life time parole in Iowa.