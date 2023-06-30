CAMBRIDGE, Ill. — Circuit Judge Norma Kauzlarich has granted a defense motion for an expert witness paid for by the state in the case of the Granite City man charged with murder in the death of a Knox County deputy.

Deputy Nicholas Weist allegedly was struck by a vehicle driven by Daylon Richardson, 23, as the deputy put out stop sticks on U.S. Highway 150 at Alpha to stop Richardson's vehicle in April, 2022. Richardson was fleeing from other Knox County deputies after being seen with a gun at a Galesburg gas station.

At a pre-trial hearing Thursday in Henry County Circuit Court, defense attorney Bruce Carmen said he made inquiries and after advertising online, he had had contact with only one engineering firm to act as an expert witness for accident reconstruction. That firm wanted $2,500 to be retained plus $25 per hour after that.

Judge Kauzlarich's order granting the expert called for just $2,000 to be spent in all.

“My suspicion is it may not be enough for my client to obtain a suitable expert,” Carmen said.

He said he would continue to look and if need be, prepare a motion for the judge to reconsider the amount needed.

A status hearing was set for late August and a tentative jury trial was set starting Oct. 23, to last for two weeks.

Henry County State's Attorney Catherine Runty asked the judge how large a jury pool she wanted, knowing that the county usually pulls 70 people for a regular panel of which 50 to 55 show up. The judge said she would like to see an initial jury pool of 150.

