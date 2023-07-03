A Davenport man arrested along with eight other men during a federal sex sting was found guilty by a jury last month for attempting to entice a child to engage in sex and traveling to meet the child.

On June 21 after a two-day trial in U.S. District Court, Peoria, Auston M. McLain, 38, was found guilty of one count each of attempted enticement of a minor and travel with the intent to engage in illicit sexual activities.

A charge of soliciting an obscene visual depiction of a minor was dropped.

U.S. District Court Judge Sara Darrow scheduled a sentencing hearing for Oct. 18. McLain is being held in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

Attempted enticement of a minor carries a minimum prison term of 10 years and a maximum term of life. Travel with the intent to engage in illicit sexual activity carries a prison sentence of up to 30 years.

McLain was arrested in November of 2020 after he traveled from his Davenport apartment to a house in Rock Island to meet a boy for sex. The person McLain had been chatting with and agreed to meet was actually an undercover federal agent.

Only one of the men’s cases is left to adjudicate. Jeffrey Alan Bosaw, of Bloomington, Illinois, is scheduled to go to trial on July 17 in U.S. District Court, Peoria. He is charged with one count of attempted enticement of a minor. Bosaw was 52 at the time of his arrest.

The other seven men have either been found guilty by a jury or entered into a plea agreement and have been sentenced.

Douglas L. Christensen, 58, of East Moline was sentenced Nov. 3, 2021, to 10 years in federal prison. He is currently being held in the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Conn., according to the Bureau of Prisons website.

Michael Robert McKinney, 25, of Silvis was sentenced July 20, 2021, to 12 years in federal prison. He is currently being held in the Federal Correctional Institution in Marianna, Fla., according to the Bureau of Prisons website.

Douglas Michael Speer, 33, of Johnston, Iowa, was sentenced Oct. 20, 2021, to 11 years in federal prison. He is currently being held in the Federal Medical Center in Springfield, Missouri, according to the Bureau of Prisons website.

Nicholas Bryan Swank, 33, of Muscatine was sentenced Jan. 6, 2022, to 17 ½ years in federal prison. He is currently being held in the U.S. Penitentiary in Marion, Ill., according to the Bureau of Prisons website.

Charles Walter Christopher, 44, of West Liberty was sentenced Dec. 15, 2021, to 22 years in federal prison. He is currently being held in the U.S. Penitentiary in Thomson, Illinois, according to the Bureau of Prisons website.

Joseph Allen Wilcher, 42, of Cedar Rapids was sentenced Feb. 24, 2022, to 10 years in prison. He is currently being held at the Federal Medical Center, Fort Worth.

Damien Pernell Shepherd, 38, of Moline, was sentenced Nov. 22, 2022, to seven years and three months in prison. He is currently being held at the Federal Correctional Institution in Milan, Michigan.