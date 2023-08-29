Kewanee Police announced details regarding the arrest of two male juveniles in connection to a shooting threat reported at Kewanee High School last week.

The juveniles —16 and 14-years-old — were taken into custody following police investigation for falsely making terroristic threats, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition without a FOID card.

The shooting threat was reported to Kewanee Police at approximately 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24.

Officers learned the 16-year-old student sent messages to a Snapchat group indicating that he was going commit a shooting at the high school. The juvenile had also sent a picture of a rifle and a loaded assault rifle magazine.

Officers were able to identify the juvenile and locate him at a residence on South Maple Avenue.

Upon further investigation, officers learned the 16-year-old was communicating with the 14-year-old about the shooting threat. The latter sent the picture of the rifle and loaded magazine to the 16-year-old, advising him to send it to the Snapchat group and say he will shoot up the school.

According to a press release from Kewanee Police, the 14-year-old also told the 16-year-old he would give him the gun if he needs it.

Officers quickly learned the identity of the 14-year-old and located him at a residence on West 4th Street.

After locating the 14-year-old and speaking with him and his grandmother, officers observed plain view evidence at the residence. Upon obtaining a search warrant for the property, officers found AK-47style rifle, a magazine for the AK-47, and 7.62x39 mm ammunition for the AK-47 in the residence.

Both juveniles were arrested and transported to the Kewanee Police Department. After gathering statements, they were released to the custody of their guardians and issued referral forms to appear in juvenile court at the Henry County Courthouse.

The 14-year-old was charged with the preliminary offenses of Conspiracy to Making False Terroristic Threats (Class 2 Felony), Unlawful Use of Weapon (Class A Misdemeanor), and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition without a FOID card (Class A Misdemeanor). The 16-year-old was charged with the preliminary offense of Conspiracy to Making False Terroristic Threats (Class 2 Felony).

Kewanee Police does not believe there is an imminent threat to the school or the students, and the department worked in cooperation with Kewanee School District officials during their investigation.

To help ease community members' concerns, there will still be police presence at the school and any associated events.