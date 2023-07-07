CAMBRIDGE, Ill. — A 24-year-old Kewanee woman was sentenced to 14 years in prison Thursday in Henry County Circuit Court for Class 2 felony aggravated driving under the influence/death.

Jerni T. Warner entered the fully negotiated plea agreement as the result of an accident on the afternoon of Sept. 5, 2021, on Route 78 north of Kewanee in which Warner's 2010 Chevrolet Malibu crossed the center line completely and struck a Harley-Davidson motorcycle and a Chevrolet Suburban.

As part of the plea agreement, Warner will have to serve at least 85% of the 14 years. She will have two years mandatory supervised release following her prison term and a fine of $15,000 and assessments. A sum of $39,445 was assessed to Warner's parents for the cost of her 314-day stay in the Mary Davis Juvenile Detention Center following the accident.

Garry and Leah Kelly, who were on the motorcycle, died at the scene. The seven occupants of the Suburban, including driver Jonathan Hawk, escaped serious injury.

Open alcohol was located in the Warner vehicle, and she was found to have a blood-alcohol concentration of more than twice the legal limit.

Garry Kelly's sister, Jennifer Kelly, was the first of five people to give victim-impact statements at the plea hearing. She said it was a blessing in a way that her brother hadn't survived the accident because being unable to walk or be active would have been hell for him.

“You can't call this an accident; she could have prevented this if she had just called for help,” she said.

Kelly noted her brother would never walk his daughter down the aisle or see his grandchildren, and she would never be able to call him or see him at family reunions.

Like several other survivors, she said she held Warner's parents accountable for their daughter's actions, too.

“I hope Jerni's little sister doesn't follow in her footsteps,” she said. “She took two wonderful people from us and deserves more than 14 years.”

The couple's eldest son, Easton Egert, recalled learning of the the deaths of two of the “greatest people in my life” while 1,800 miles away. He said from his time in the military, he had a lot of experience with alcohol-related incidents and noted that her social media posts reflected that blood was on her hands. He said he had called his parents for “literally everything” from failures to achievements and now was scheduled to graduate from college in two years but didn't care about that “at all.”

“This sentencing does not pay your debt,” he said. “It will never pay your debt for as long as you live.”

Son Tristan Egert said his mother was the “epitome of selflessness” with a heart of gold and his father was very inclusive and brought laughter and happiness into any room. He said his last time with them had been rushed, without any time for a hug or an "I love you," only “see you later.”

He said the good parents died that day, while Warner's parents he termed “accomplice one and two.”

“Nothing you do will ever come close to filling the hole that you have created,” he said.

Leah Kelly's sister called the deceased a “warrior,” a “fierce mama bear who no one dared to cross.” She noted how her brother-in-law had loved fishing, boating, camping and his motorcycle and the pair had visited all the lower 48 states, Canada and Mexico.

“For 21 years I never saw one without the other,” she said, adding the couple were “just getting to the good part” where their hopes and dreams were realized.

Directing her words to the defendant, she said, “Please, I beg of you, take every opportunity for self-improvement. Come out with a thirst to serve your community. You have more years left than they were ever given.”

Hawk, the driver of the Suburban, described his family suspended upside down from their seat belts with the smell of gasoline immediately after the crash and “waiting for it to explode.” The children in the vehicle were 1 month old, 5 years old, 6, 10 and 13. He said the 10-year-old would wake up with nightmares for weeks afterward. The 6-year-old's facial scar took weeks to heal while he didn't know how a concussion would affect the baby for the rest of his life.

Hawk recalled Warner laughing, joking and smiling at the hospital after the accident.

“Maybe you were still drunk and high. Maybe you didn't know you killed two people. Maybe you didn't care,” he said. “I hope you live the rest of your life trying to be worthy of the forgiveness you're given here by me and the other people here today.”

In an unsworn statement, Warner said she had been in shock, denial and disbelief after the accident and was not prepared to process what was going on.

“I constantly think about the impact this has had on everyone's lives,” she said, adding she was sorry for the memories they would no longer be able to make without their mother and father.

“I never intended for this to happen,” she said, noting she couldn't change the outcome no matter how much she wished she could. “I'm so sorry, and I will carry this with me forever.”