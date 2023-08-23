A Bettendorf license plate reader that alerted police to a stolen car passing into Davenport led to the arrest of a Chicago man on drug trafficking charges.

Carlos Antonio Rodriguez-Santos, 62, is charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver cocaine, a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

Rodriguez-Santos also is charged with one count each of possession with the intent to deliver cocaine base, or “crack,” possession with the intent to deliver marijuana, and failure to have an Iowa drug tax stamp. Each of those charges is a Class D felony under that carry a prison sentence of five years.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Cpl. Robert Myers, at 8:31 p.m. Saturday, Davenport police surrounded a stolen 2014 Dodge Dart at the intersection of West Locust and Marquette streets. Rodriguez-Santos was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle.

A license plate reader in Bettendorf picked up the car as stolen out of Chicago and alerted police. Officers were able to track the car until they could make a safe traffic stop.

During a search of the vehicle, officer seized seven small plastic bags, each containing powder cocaine. The total amount of cocaine came to 4.9 grams. Officers then seized another 1.35 grams of cocaine in a wallet, along with two plastic bags containing 8.65 grams of crack cocaine and to plastic bags containing 29.75 grams of high-grade marijuana.

Also seized from the vehicle were packaging materials, a blender, plastic cups with cocaine residue and two crack pipes.

During a first appearance on the charges Sunday in Scott County District Court, Magistrate Ryan Beckenbaugh scheduled a preliminary hearing in the case for Aug. 30.

Rodriguez-Santos was being held Tuesday night in the Scott County Jail on a $10,000 bond, cash or surety.