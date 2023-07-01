A Davenport man accused of shooting a person must serve up to 10 years in state prison in relation to the case.

Scott County authorities charged Demetrius C. Batemane Jr., 18, with willful causing serious injury, assault while participating in a felony, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and dominion or control of a firearm by a felon, according to Scott County court records.

The charges stem from a shooting that happened about 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 28 in the 1400 block of North Gaines Street, records show. The person who was shot suffered wounds to her head and leg.

An arrest warrant for Batemane was issued on Dec. 16 and was served in January, records state.

Scott County District Court Judge Patrick McElyea sentenced Batemane to up to 10 years each on the willful injury, assault and intimidation charges and up to another five on the felon in possession charge, according to court records.

The four sentences will be served at the same time, rather than one after the other, court records state. Batemane will get credit for time he has already spent in jail for the case.

McElyea announced the sentence for the shooting during a June 23 court hearing, records state. During that hearing, the judge also sentenced Batemane in two other pending cases.

At the time of his arrest, authorities wanted Batemane on two other warrants, records show. One was for domestic abuse-assault and child endangerment. The other was for failure to appear on a charge of dominion or control of a firearm by a felon.

In the child endangerment case, authorities accused Batemane of striking a person in the face as she held a child, endangering the child. The victim then handed the child to someone else as Batemane continued hitting her.

The incident occurred about 11:15 p.m. on Oct. 28 at the intersection of West 14th Street and North Gaines Street, court records state.

The attack bloodied the victim’s face, but she refused medical attention and an emergency protective order.

The other illegal possession of a weapon charge stemmed from allegations that Batemane had a stolen handgun in his possession on July 14 at his Gaines Street residence, despite being prohibited from having a firearm, court records state.

During the June 23 hearing McElyea sentenced Batemane to a total of up to three years in the child endangerment case and up to another five in the second felon in possession case, court records state. The two sentences will be served at the same time as the others, not back to back and Batemane will also get credit for time he has already served in jail related to the charges.

Batemen pleaded guilty to all of the charges after entering into an agreement with the Scott County Attorney’s Office, records state.

