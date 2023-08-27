A Moline man with three drug trafficking cases pending in Scott County District Court has been arrested by Davenport police for allegedly selling fentanyl and marijuana.

Kendrick Eugene Lee Jr. 23, who was taken into custody Aug. 22, is charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver fentanyl. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.

Lee also is charged with possession with the intent to deliver marijuana, and two counts of violating Iowa drug stamp tax statute. Each of those charges is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

He also is charged with driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Officer Benjamin Piotter, at 2:57 p.m. on Aug. 22, members of the police department’s Tactical Operations Bureau conducted a traffic stop on a 2023 Kia Forte with a Missouri license plate.

The car was stopped because Lee is barred from driving in Iowa, and he had a warrant for his arrest.

There were illicit drugs in plain sight of officers.

Inside a Victoria’s Secret bag officers found two individual bags of marijuana, one weighing 455 grams and the other weighing 19.92 grams for a total of 474.92 grams, or just more than one pound of marijuana.

Spread around the driver’s side floorboard were 113 individual round blue pills with an “M” imprinted on one side and “30” imprinted on the opposite side. The pills weighed a total of 12.45 grams.

After obtaining a search warrant, officers searched the rest of the vehicle and from the center console seized another 100 individual blue pills with “M” printed on one said and “30” on the other. These pills weighed 11.15 grams.

All total, Lee allegedly possessed 23.6 grams of fentanyl.

According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, counterfeit “M 30” pills are made to look like authentic oxycodone tablets yet often contain fentanyl.

In his affidavit, Piotter said the illicitly manufacture pills are often called “perc-30s” after the drug Percocet which is a combination of oxycodone and acetaminophen.

In May, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law a new law that enhances the penalties for people caught manufacturing, delivering, or possessing fentanyl.

Under the law, a person in possession, selling or manufacturing 50 grams of a fentanyl-related substance will face a 50-year prison sentence and a fine of up to $1 million.

A person in possession, selling or manufacturing between 5 and 50 grams will of fentanyl will face a prison sentence of 25 years and a fine of between $5,000 and $100,000.

If person possesses, sells or manufactures less than 5 grams of fentanyl they face a prison sentence of 10 years and a fine of between $1,000 and $50,000.

The new law also enhances sentences for individuals who sold drugs in which an injury or death occurred, or if a minor is involved.

During a first appearance on the charges in Scott County District Court, Magistrate Catherine Cartee scheduled a preliminary hearing in the case for Sept. 1.

Lee was being held Saturday night in the Scott County Jail on a cash-only bond of $100,000 that was set by Cartee.

According to Scott County District Court electronic records, Lee was arrested Feb. 22, 2022, by the Iowa State Patrol on charges of possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, driving while barred and eluding. A jury trial has been scheduled in that case for Feb. 5.

On May 18, 2023, Bettendorf Police arrested Lee on a Davenport warrant on a charge of possession with the intent to deliver marijuana. According to the affidavit in that case, on May 11, 2022, May 19, 2022, May 21, 2022, and June 14, 2022, Lee conspired with others to deliver marijuana. A pretrial conference is scheduled in that case for Sept. 8.

During that same May 18 arrest, Bettendorf Police filed their own drug charges against Lee. In that case, he is charged with possession with the intent to deliver marijuana, eluding and driving while barred. A pretrial conference also is scheduled for Sept. 8 in that case.