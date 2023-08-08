Authorities accuse a Davenport man suspected of a July 31 shooting of preparing to carry out another when he was arrested on Monday.

Jimmy Maldonado Jr., 28, faces charges of attempted murder, first-degree burglary and intimidation with a dangerous weapon in connection to the July 31 incident in Davenport, according to Scott County court records. For the incident on Monday, he is charged with going armed with intent and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. They were filed in separate cases.

It was unclear from the records if the victim listed in each case was the same person.

July 31 shooting

Davenport police officers responded at about 10:30 p.m. to a residence in the 1600 block of West 3rd Street to investigate a report of someone being shot, records state. When they arrived, they found a person shot in the arm and chest.

Investigators think Maldonado forced his way into the residence and shot at the victim, according to court records.

After he was read his Miranda rights on Monday, Maldonado admitted to police that he fired the gun at the victim, authorities allege in court records.

Monday’s confrontation at Family Dollar

Officers went at about 8 p.m. to the Family Dollar at 1932 Brady St., Davenport, to investigate a complaint of a disturbance involving a weapon.

Authorities accuse Maldonado of being armed with a handgun and following a person to the business with the intent to shoot that person, records state. Maldonado had the gun in his pants pocket when he confronted the person and the person saw it there.

Maldonado tried to get the person to come outside with him to continue the confrontation, records state.

The person was afraid of getting shot, both because of Maldonado’s actions at the store and because of Maldonado’s prior behavior, according to court records.

Police found a witness who told them about hearing Maldonado say he intended to shoot the victim, records state. Maldonado has made threats about shooting the victim for several months.

Arrest and court

Davenport police officers brought Maldonado to the Scott County Jail at 11:37 p.m. Monday, the jail website states.

To be released, he would have to post a total bond of $60,000 in cash, according to the jail website.

The charges in both cases were filed Tuesday, court records state. Maldonado made his first appearance on all the charges on Tuesday and his next court date has been set for Aug. 18.

Photos: Historic Downtown Davenport