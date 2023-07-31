Scott County authorities say a Davenport man was after a fight, not food, at a fast food restaurant where he is accused of shooting two people.

Xavior Malachi Chandler, 20, is now charged with attempted murder, court records state.

Chandler arrived at about 9 p.m. on July 22 at the McDonald’s at 7522 Northwest Blvd., according to Davenport Police records. He was looking to quarrel with someone there. He did so verbally, began to leave, then fired a pistol six times at four people near the front counter, hitting two of them.

One of the wounded was a 31-year-old woman and the other, an 18-year-old man, police said.

One of the wounded was shot in the buttocks and the other, the arm, records state. Both had to be sent to the hospital for their injuries, but police said the wounds were not considered life threatening.

Chandler faces a total of 14 charges in relation to the attack, four of those are for attempted murder and two for willful injury - causing bodily injury.

The remaining charges are:

- intimidation with a dangerous weapon - injure/provoke fear

- four counts of assault while participating in a felony

- going armed with intent

- dominion/control of firearm/offensive weapon by felon

- use of dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime

- Chandler was arrested Thursday in Rock Island, according to the Davenport Police.

- Chandler’s total bond is $105,000 and it must be paid in cash before he can be released, according to the Scott County Jail website.

His next court date is scheduled for Aug. 8.

