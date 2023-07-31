Scott County authorities say a Davenport man was after a fight, not food, at a fast food restaurant where he is accused of shooting two people.
Xavior Malachi Chandler, 20, is now charged with attempted murder, court records state.
Chandler arrived at about 9 p.m. on July 22 at the McDonald’s at 7522 Northwest Blvd., according to Davenport Police records. He was looking to quarrel with someone there. He did so verbally, began to leave, then fired a pistol six times at four people near the front counter, hitting two of them.
One of the wounded was a 31-year-old woman and the other, an 18-year-old man, police said.
One of the wounded was shot in the buttocks and the other, the arm, records state. Both had to be sent to the hospital for their injuries, but police said the wounds were not considered life threatening.
Chandler faces a total of 14 charges in relation to the attack, four of those are for attempted murder and two for willful injury - causing bodily injury.
The remaining charges are:
- intimidation with a dangerous weapon - injure/provoke fear
- four counts of assault while participating in a felony
- going armed with intent
- dominion/control of firearm/offensive weapon by felon
- use of dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime
- Chandler was arrested Thursday in Rock Island, according to the Davenport Police.
- Chandler’s total bond is $105,000 and it must be paid in cash before he can be released, according to the Scott County Jail website.
His next court date is scheduled for Aug. 8.
Gone and almost forgotten: Razed Davenport buildings
Handwritten on back: Northwest corner, 3rd & Perry streets, razed for RiverCenter. On left: Hickey Brothers, Johnny's 130 Grille and Louisiana Bar-B-Q. On right: Windsor Hotel. Photo taken April 17, 1941. (Quad-City Times Archives)
Roy Booker
The City Plan and Zoning Commission and the Off-Street Parking Committee of the Davenport City Council are studying the possibility of purchasing this property in the 300 block of West Second Street to provide additional off-street parking facilities. Such an acquisition would tie-in with the lot now being developed at Third and Ripley Streets, providing a rectangular tract. Photo taken Wednesday, June 15, 1960. (Photo by Phil Hutchison/The Daily Times)
Roy Booker
LANDMARK'S END -- The Lagomarcino-Grupe building at the foot of Brady street is being torn down to make way for an off-street parking lot. The structure, built in 1863 by James Renwick, a former Davenport mayor, first served as a steamboat warehouse. The red brick building is of massive construction and has three-inch white-pine joists, capable of holding material of almost any weight and proportion. In 1906, the Lagomarcino firm took over and used the structure, one of the last buildings of its kind in the area, as a produce and grocery warehouse. Published Friday, April 17, 1953. (Photo by The Daily Times)
Roy Booker
Austin Crabbs Inc., 216 Brady St., Davenport. View between 2nd & 3rd streets. Circa 1955. (Quad-City Times Archives)
Roy Booker
Handwritten on back: Nicholas Kuhnen Tobacco Co., 2nd & Perry. Photo taken May 17, 1960. (Photo by Phil Hutchison/The Daily Times)
Roy Booker
Raze Area For New Building
Razing operations are under way today at 4th and Brady Streets by workers of the Priester Construction Co., Davenport. The Mel Foster Co., Inc., owners of the property, said a modern one-story office building will be erected on the site with completion scheduled for about 90-days. Photo taken July 29, 1966. (Photo by Don Jones/Times-Democrat)
Roy Booker
J's Stop 'N' Eat Lunches Fountain
"I'll sure miss the people," Permantier says. "We always had a nice class of trade. It has always been such a convenient place for people to meet." Photo taken Thursday, June 7, 1974. (Times-Democrat photo)
Roy Booker
Moon's Card Shop and J's Stop 'N' Eat Lunches Fountain, Davenport. Photo taken July 16, 1974. (Photo by Brent Hanson/Times-Democrat)
Roy Booker
That's the Davenport intersection of 2nd and Brady Streets, looking west, in the old photo at right. Note the trollies. Some of the same buildings remain, but overall its appearance is quite different. Photo taken Wednesday, Aug. 23, 1978. Published Monday, Sept. 4, 1978. (Quad-City Times photo)
Roy Booker
First Trust and Savings Bank, left, will raze the adjacent Franklin Building at 3rd and Brady streets in Downtown Davenport to make way for a major expansion project. Photo taken Aug. 25, 1978. (Photo by Harry Boll/Quad-City Times)
Roy Booker
Demolition of LaGare Gallery and Lighthouse Antiques buildings along East River Drive began today. The contractor received an unexpected headstart when the Lighthouse canopy collapsed as workers tried to disconnect gas lines. No injuries were reported. Photo published Aug. 13, 1979. (Photo by Harry Boll/Quad-City Times)
Roy Booker
This building at 225 Perry St., Davenport, will be inspected Friday to determine whether it should be repaired or demolished. Published Wednesday, March 4, 1981. (Photo by Michael Chritton/Quad-City Times)
Roy Booker
George and Mary Pappas, owners of Louisiana Bar-B-Q, were planning to hold a 25th anniversary celebration here next month -- something special for their customers. They've been told by the city of Davenport that the building will be torn down by then. Published Sept. 1, 1981. (Photo by Quad-City Times)
Roy Booker
The old bus barn has sat for years along East River Drive, blocking a large section of the riverfront from view. That soon will change. Photo taken June 6, 1984. Published June 10, 1984. (Photo by Ron Bath/Quad-City Times)
Roy Booker
This old building at 120 W. 5th St., Davenport, was once a city market, a jail and a rock pile location. Photo taken Friday, Sept. 7, 1984. Published Monday, Sept. 10, 1984. (Photo by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times)
Roy Booker
Bus barn on East River Drive. Photo taken Oct. 24, 1984. (Photo by Quad-City Times)
Roy Booker
The old St. Louis House, on the corner, and most of the other buildings in the notorious 400 block on West 2nd Street in Davenport will be torn down and used as a parking lot for nearby college offices and classrooms. Published, Wednesday, May 22, 1985. (Photo by Don Jones/Quad-City Times)
Roy Booker
This building next to the parking ramp on Davenport's East River Drive will be demolished over the next month, beginning today. Photo taken Thursday, June 13, 1985. Published Saturday, June 15, 1985. (Photo by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times)
Handwritten on front 118 E. River Drive, Davenport.
Roy Booker
The historic St. Louis House, and other businesses in the 400 block on West 2nd Street, are being knocked down for a parking lot to serve offices for the Eastern Iowa Community College District and classrooms for the Scott Community College urban center that will be located in the Davenport Ground Transportation Center. Published Aug. 2, 1985. (Photo by Don Jones/Quad-City Times)
Roy Booker
Old lodge makes way for new parking lot
Demolition has begun on what was the old Elks Lodge 215-217 W. 4th St., in downtown Davenport. The building, which most recently was a restaurant with apartments above, was purchased by Sieg Partners, who developed Executive Square across the street. Once the building is down, the lot will be used for parking for Executive Square and may also be used for parking for the old Davenport Hotel next door, which is being renovated into apartments. The building should be down in about 1 1/2 months and about 50 parking spaces will be created. The building housed the Elks for more than 70 years, from 1906 until the new Elks lodge at 4400 W. Central Park Ave. opened in November 1879. Photo taken Tuesday, Oct. 8, 1985. Published Wednesday, Oct. 9, 1985. (Photo by Don Jones/Quad-City Times)
Roy Booker
Walls will tumble
The city of Davenport has ordered the demolition of these buildings in the 700 block on Harrison Street, just south of the intersection of 8th Street. The building on the corner once housed the Last Chance grocery store. Cost of the demolition will be assessed against the owner of property. The owner declined to comment on what -- if any -- plans he has for the area. Photo published Tuesday, Oct. 15, 1985. (Photo by Don Jones/Quad-City Times)
Roy Booker
End of era ... of sorts
Demolition began Friday, Nov. 29, 1985, on Kathy's Silver Moon and other taverns and businesses in the 400 block on Davenport's West 2nd Street, a "skid row" strip notorious as a hangout for prostitutes. The buildings are being razed to make room for a parking lot that will serve the city's new Transit Center. Published, Saturday, Nov. 30, 1985. (Photo by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times)
Roy Booker
Davenport buildings razed. Photo taken Friday, Nov. 29, 1985. (Photo by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times)
Roy Booker
They knock it down to build it up
The wrecking ball's work is nearly completed at the Goldenrod Adult Bookstore in the 400 block on West 3rd Street in Davenport. The demolition of the buildings is part of an effort by Project Rejuvenate Davenport to make the site available for new downtown development. The location has been mentioned as a possible site for a new Lend-a-Hand Club which would serve as an apartment complex for the handicapped and elderly. Photo taken Friday, Sept. 25, 1987. Published Saturday, Sept. 26, 1987. (Photo by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times)
Roy Booker
SHOPPING CENTER SITE -- The southwest corner of Bridge Avenue and Locust Street in Davenport soon will have a 7,300-square-foot retail center. Four residential properties will be cleared. Published Aug. 30, 1989. (Photo by Harry Boll/Quad-City Times)
Roy Booker
The Fischer's Shoes building in downtown Davenport may be demolished soon as a result of an agreement between the owner and developers of a parking lot. Published Aug. 16, 1990. (Photo by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times).
Roy Booker
The wrecking ball sends debris flying at the demolition site of the old Folwell's and Arnolds stores in downtown Davenport. The site will be, at least temporarily, turned into a parking lot. Photo taken Friday, Oct. 12, 1990. Published Sunday, Oct. 14, 1990. (Photo by John Schultz/Quad-City Times)
Roy Booker
Then: A portion of Davenport's riverfront is being cleared in 1990 with the demolition of some grain storage silos along River Drive and Federal Street. The silos were the last remnants of a 1975 grain elevator explosion at the former Robin Hood flour mill.
Roy Booker
Playin' the blues
The image of jazz great Bix Beiderbecke looks concerned as Mike McManus of Andalusia, Ill., clear the River Drive site Monday, Feb. 11, 1991, for riverboat gambling-related construction. Plans call for demolition of the Davenport mural. Published, Tuesday, Feb. 12, 1991. (Photo by Jeff Cook/Quad-City Times)
Roy Booker
Municipal Natatorium in Davenport.
French & Hecht, Davenport, Circa 1955. (Quad-City Times Archives)
Roy Booker
French & Hecht, East River Drive, Davenport. (Photo by Phil Hutchison/The Daily Times)
Roy Booker
Downtown Davenport. (Quad-City Times photo)
Roy Booker
