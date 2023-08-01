A man accused of running from his truck after crashing it in a LeClaire park during a police pursuit has been arrested.

It is also not the first time Raymond Lee Robinson, Jr., 18, LeClaire, has been accused of running from law enforcement this year, according to Scott County court records.

The LeClaire Crash

In the case involving the crash, Robinson faces charges of eluding, interference with official acts, fourth-degree criminal mischief and possession of controlled substance - marijuana, first offense, according to Scott County court records.

The charges stem from acts Robinson is accused of committing on July 18 in LeClaire, records state. At 9:31 p.m. that night, a police officer stopped Robinson’s black 2010 Ford F-150 at Eagle View Court and Stagecoach Trail, LeClaire. The officer stopped the F-150 because Robinson had an outstanding warrant for eluding in Bettendorf.

The officer could smell marijuana as he approached the truck, according to court records. The officer attempted to explain the warrant, but Robinson drove away.

Robinson ignored a stop sign at the start of the ensuing pursuit and reached speeds of 68 mph in a 25 mph zone.

The pursuit ended when Robinson lost control of the Ford in the parking lot of Huckleberry Park and it rolled over into the park, damaging the grass.

Police said Robinson escaped on foot, leaving his dog – in the truck – behind.

LeClaire Police got a search warrant for the truck, and recovered about 4 grams of marijuana from inside, records state.

Senior District Associate Judge Phillip J. Tabor approved a warrant for Robinson’s arrest on July 27 and that warrant was served on Monday, court records state.

Robinson made his first appearance on Monday and his next court appearance has been set for Aug. 24, court records state.

Robinson’s bond was set at $1,000 cash only, according to the Scott County Jail website. That was posted Monday afternoon and Robinson was released.

The Bettendorf Case

Robinson, driving the F-150, failed to stop for a police officer just after 1 a.m. on July 2 at Middle and Kimberly roads, according to court records. Police had identified the vehicle via city cameras and knew it had failed to stop for the Davenport Police Department in April and the Iowa State Patrol in May.

Officers found the truck and identified Robinson as the driver. He sped away from the ensuing stop going 98 mph in a 35 mph zone.

On July 13, District Associate Judge Michael Motto issued a warrant for Robinson’s arrest on a charge of eluding in relation to the Bettendorf traffic stop, court records state. That warrant was served on July 20 – two days after his alleged acts in LeClaire – and he made his first court appearance the same day.

At that first appearance, his next hearing was scheduled for Aug. 17 and Robinson was then released on his own recognizance.