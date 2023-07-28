A 20-year-old man is in custody at the Scott County Jail, held on suspicion of attempted murder.

Xavior Malachi Chandler was booked into the jail at 2:55 p.m. Friday by the Davenport Police Department and faces 14 felony charges. He was being held without bond, pending a first appearance.

Fourteen charges were listed for Chandler on the jail website, including four counts of attempt to commit murder and two counts of willful injury.

Court records detailing the allegations were not available Friday afternoon.

In an unrelated case, Chandler, of Davenport, was arrested in May of 2022 after running from a traffic stop, according to court records. Officers pursued and captured him. Police found a firearm on the route Chandler took as he ran.

In that case, he was charged with interference with official acts-firearm and person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons, records state.

The case was resolved in June when Chandler received a sentence of probation of up to two years on the interference charge, court records state.

On Thursday, Chandler was accused of violating that probation and an arrest warrant was issued, court records state. How Chandler is alleged to have violated that probation was not listed in the case file.