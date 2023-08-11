The Scott County Sheriff’s Department has identified the man killed Wednesday in a motorcycle crash in rural LeClaire.

Stephen Cumpton, 61, of Kentucky, was killed in the crash near the 23500 block of 220th Street in Scott County, Sheriff’s Lt. Sean Thompson said.

Deputies were sent to the scene around 2:40 p.m., which is in eastern Scott County, rural LeClaire. That area of 220th Street is blacktop from 240th Avenue for a short distance and then turns into a gravel road.

Cumpton and another man, also from Kentucky, were traveling the back roads and were unfamiliar with the area, Thompson said.

Cumpton’s riding partner told authorities that they were traveling 50 to 55 mph when they came upon the gravel portion of the roadway. Cumpton, who was slightly in front, lost control and was thrown off of his motorcycle. Cumpton was then run over by the other motorcycle.

Both riders were wearing helmets.

Emergency responders performed CPR on Cumpton but he died of his injuries at Genesis Medical Center-East Campus, Davenport.

The crash remains under investigation by the Scott County Sheriff’s Department.