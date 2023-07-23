The Iowa State Patrol has identified the man who died last week after being struck by a vehicle as he was walking across U.S. 30 in Cedar County.

Brett Moravek, 38, of Marion, Iowa, died after he was struck by a 2004 Ford Expedition driven by Jamie Rodriguez, 48, also of Marion.

Investigators said the crash occurred at 11:25 p.m. July 17 on U.S. 30 at Franklin Avenue west of Mechanicsville.

Moravek was walking along the south shoulder of U.S. 30 when he attempted to cross the highway and was struck by the westbound Expedition.

The crash remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.