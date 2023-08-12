A Davenport man on parole nine months after serving a prison term for selling meth and heroin was arrested Thursday by Davenport Police for allegedly again trafficking in meth and heroin.

Daniel Lloyd Scharfenberg II, 57, is charged with two counts of possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of methamphetamine. Each of the charges is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carry a prison sentence of 25 years.

Scharfenberg also is charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver 5 grams or less of heroin, a Class C felony that carries a 10-year prison sentence, and three counts of violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law, each of which is a Class D felony that carry a prison sentence of five years.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Sgt. Brandon Koepke, at 10:33 a.m. Thursday, officers with the Davenport Police Department’s Tactical Operation Bureau were conducting a narcotics trafficking investigation involving Scharfenberg.

During surveillance of Scharfenberg’s home in the 2300 block of McKinley Avenue, officers saw him get into the passenger side of a vehicle that then drove away. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle on which officers conducted a probable cause search.

During a search of Scharfenberg, officers seized from him 7.3 grams of crystal meth, seven-tenths of a gram of powder cocaine and 5 grams of marijuana.

During a search of the vehicle officers found a small leather bag jammed between the passenger seat and the passenger door. From inside the bag officers seized a total of 25.85 grams of meth individually wrapped for sale in 11 bags. Also seized from the bag was 1.8 grams of heroin and .35 grams of fentanyl.

Scharfenberg also had $850 in cash.

During a search of Scharfenberg’s home officers seized 26.8 grams of meth, packaging materials, 10 grams of marijuana wax and two digital scales.

The meth Scharfenberg had in his possession totaled 59.95 grams. Police have said that one-tenth of a gram is the normal dose of meth, meaning Scharfenberg allegedly had 599.5 doses of meth to sell.

During a post-Miranda interview Scharfenberg admitted to the police that all of the drugs found belonged to him and that he sells heroin and meth. Scharfenberg also admitted that he is on parole for selling meth and heroin.

During a first appearance on the charges held Friday in Scott County District Court, Magistrate Peter Gierut scheduled a preliminary hearing for Aug. 18.

Scharfenberg was being held Friday night in the Scott County Jail on a bond of $50,000, cash or surety.

According to Iowa Department of Corrections electronic records, Scharfenberg is on parole until Feb. 3, 2029.

On Jan. 2, 2020, Scharfenberg was arrested on a Class B felony charge of possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of meth and a Class C felony charge of possession with the intent to deliver heroin.

On Oct. 5, 2020, during a hearing in district court, he pleaded guilty to the lesser included charge of possession with the intent to deliver less than 5 grams of meth and possession with the intent to deliver heroin, both Class C felonies.

On Nov. 13, 2020, District Court Judge Tom Reidel sentenced Scharfenberg to 10 years in prison on the meth charge and a consecutive term of 10 years in prison on the heroin charge for a total of 20 years in the Iowa Department of Corrections. He was placed on parole and released from prison on Nov. 9, 2022.