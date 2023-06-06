A Moline man currently serving two years on probation for drug and weapons convictions and who is awaiting trial on two more gun charges was arrested Sunday for allegedly peddling marijuana and being in possession of firearms, including an AR15 rifle.

Jamarlynn S. Stewart, 21, is charged in Rock Island County Circuit Court with three counts of felon in possession of a firearm and one count of manufacture and delivery of cannabis.

Each of the weapons charges is a Class 3 felony under Illinois law that carry a prison sentence of two to five years. The cannabis charge is a Class 2 felony that carries a prison sentence of three to seven years.

According to a news release issued by Moline Police on Tuesday, at 11 p.m. Sunday, a Moline Police Officer conducted a traffic stop on a 2008 Chevrolet Impala in the 1800 block of 4th Street.

Stewart, the driver of the vehicle, was found to have alcohol and cannabis in the vehicle. During a search of the car officers seized 300 grams of cannabis, or just more than half-a-pound, and ammunition for a firearm.

Officers obtained a search warrant for Stewart’s home in the 3000 block of 3rd Street, and seized an AR15 rifle, a 9mm handgun and 2.7 pounds of cannabis.

During a first appearance Monday in Rock Island County Circuit Court, Circuit Court Judge John McGehee scheduled a first appearance in the case for June 20.

During a hearing Feb. 11, 2022, in Rock Island County Circuit Court, Stewart pleaded guilty to one count each of attempted possession of a stolen firearm and manufacture and delivery of cannabis-30-500 grams.

Associate Circuit Judge Michelle Fitzsimmons sentenced Stewart to two years on probation.

On Aug. 23, 2022, while on probation, Moline Police arrested Stewart on charges of possession of a stolen firearm, a Class 2 felony, and felon in possession of a firearm, a Class 3 felony.

A pretrial conference in that case is scheduled for Thursday.

After he was arrested on the new weapons charges, Rock Island County prosecutors filed a petition to revoke Stewart’s probation. A hearing in that case also is scheduled for Thursday.

Federal authorities could take over the drug and weapons charges and prosecute Stewart under Project Safe Neighborhoods.

Instituted in 2001, Project Safe Neighborhoods is a Justice Department initiative that brings together law enforcement at all levels to reduce gun violence.

At the federal level, a felon in possession of a firearm faces a maximum prison sentence of 15 years.

As Stewart allegedly was in possession of the firearms while allegedly manufacturing cannabis, which remains illegal at the federal level, Stewart also could be charged with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime. A conviction under that charges carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison that is automatically consecutive to any other prison sentence.

There is no parole in the federal prison system.

Stewart was being held Tuesday night in the Rock Island County Jail on a bond of $150,000, or 10%.