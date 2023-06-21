A Silvis man on mandatory supervised release from the Illinois Department of Corrections is facing kidnapping, meth and gun charges in Scott County after he allegedly forced a woman into his vehicle at gunpoint Tuesday and was later caught with meth after fleeing officers, Davenport Police said.

William Joseph Fues, 35, is charged with one count each of second-degree kidnapping and possession of more than 5 grams of methamphetamine.

Each of the charges is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years. However, second-degree kidnapping is a forcible felony under Iowa law. A person convicted of this charge must serve 70%, or 17 ½ years, in prison before parole can be granted.

Fues also is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, eluding and violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law. Each of those charges is a Class D felony that carry a prison sentence of five years.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Cpl. Erin Pape and Davenport Police Detective Lucas Rusk, at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday, Fues forced a woman into his vehicle, a 2000 Dodge Dakota, at gunpoint during what Pape described as “a heated verbal argument.”

Fues then took the woman into Illinois before coming back into Iowa during a police pursuit.

While the victim was inside the vehicle, she yelled for Fues to let her go several times. At one point she tried to jump out of the pickup while it was moving, but Fues slapped her across the chest and pulled her back in, preventing her from escaping.

Rusk said in his affidavit that he tried to stop the pickup in the area of 300 Gaines Street. Fues fled and at times was traveling more than 80 mph in a 25 mph zone.

The pursuit came to an end in the area of Hickory Grove Road and Pine Street. Fues fled on foot and was able to barricade himself for a period until he was taken into custody.

During a search of Fues' pickup, officers seized a loaded stolen firearm. Also seized were four plastic bags, two of which contained a total of 23.15 grams of marijuana, and two of which contained a total of 15.9 grams of meth.

Police have said that the normal dose of meth is one-tenth of a gram, meaning that Fues allegedly had 159 doses of meth to sell.

A digital scale also was seized.

Fues was being held without bond Tuesday night in the Scott County Jail. He is expected to make a first appearance on the charges Wednesday in Scott County District Court when a judge will schedule a preliminary hearing and set bond.

Fues is currently serving two years on mandatory supervised release out of the Illinois Department of Correction’s Sheridan Correctional Center, according to the Illinois Department of Corrections.

During a hearing March 29, 2021, in Mercer County Circuit Court, Fues pleaded guilty to one count of burglary, a Class 2 felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of three to seven years. He had been arrested on the charge in April of 2020, and received credit for the time he served awaiting trial and sentencing.

Fues was admitted to the Sheridan Correctional Center on June 3, 2021, and was placed on mandatory supervised release on Nov. 23, 2022. He was to have been on mandatory supervised release until Nov. 25, 2024. Illinois Department of Corrections officials can now move to revoke Fues’ supervised release and send him back to prison.

Federal authorities could take over the new gun and drug charges against Fues and prosecute him under Project Safe Neighborhoods.

Instituted in 2001, Project Safe Neighborhoods is a Justice Department initiative that brings together law enforcement at all levels to reduce gun violence.

As a convicted felon, Fues would face a maximum of 15 years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Additionally, he could be charged with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime, which carries a minimum prison sentence of five years that is automatically consecutive to any other sentence he may receive.