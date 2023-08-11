A man Friday died at a campground outside of Maquoketa.

Jackson County sheriff's deputies and other emergency personnel responded at 12:18 p.m. to 6B's Campground, 6624 Caves Road, after an unresponsive man was pulled from the Maquoketa River, according to a Jackson County Sheriff's Office news release. When they arrived, they attempted life saving measures, but the man, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office was withholding the man's name, pending notification of his family.

Investigators think he was performing ground maintenance along the river but had not been seen for about 30 minutes, sheriff's officials said.

The Jackson County Medical Examiner's Office is assisting the sheriff with an investigation.

The Jackson County Regional Healthcare Ambulance Services and the Maquoketa Fire Department participated in the response, the release states.