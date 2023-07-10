A 27-year-old man sustained injuries Monday in a crash on Interstate 80 near Davenport.

Davenport police officers, firefighters and Medic Ambulance responded about 7:23 a.m. to investigate a report of a crash on I-80 just east of U.S. 61, Davenport Police Department spokesman Owen Farrell said.

When they arrived, they found a single-vehicle crash and the apparent driver, whose injuries were considered serious but not life threatening.

Authorities sent the man, the sole occupant of the vehicle, to the hospital via ambulance, Farrell said, adding that he thought a MedForce helicopter was called to the scene but was not used.

The injured man’s identity was not available late Monday morning.

Officials briefly closed I-80 while they handled the crash but it has since been reopened, Farrell said. The Iowa State Patrol and Scott County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

Further details of the crash, which is believed to have involved a Ford F-150, were not available Monday morning, Farrell said. The investigation was ongoing.

MedForce and the Davenport Fire Department had not yet responded to requests for information.