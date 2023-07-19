A man walking along U.S. 30 in Cedar County was killed late Tuesday when he attempted to cross the highway and was struck by a vehicle, the Iowa State Patrol said.

According to the initial crash report, police said the crash occurred at 11:25 p.m. on U.S. 30 at Franklin Avenue west of Mechanicsville.

The man was walking on the south shoulder of the highway when he attempted to cross the highway.

The man was struck by a 2004 Ford Expedition and died of his injuries.

The victim’s name has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.