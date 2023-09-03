A Davenport man who was found guilty of driving under the influence when he struck and killed a bicyclist in June of 2021 was back in Scott County District Court on Thursday for resentencing.

Initially, Bobby Fitzgerald Hunt Jr., 35, initially was sentenced to a total of 55 years in prison during his sentencing in May of 2022 for the death of Alex Marietta on June 3, 2021.

Scott County District Judge Jeffrey Bert had sentenced Hunt to 25 years in prison for the homicide by vehicle-driving under the influence and operating under the influence-third offense, a consecutive sentence of 15 years for homicide by vehicle-reckless driving, and a consecutive 15 years for leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

He was going to have to serve 70% of the first 40 years of his sentence, plus three years minimum on the last 15-year sentence, for a minimum of 31 years, before he can become eligible for parole.

Hunt appealed both his conviction and sentence to the Court of Appeals of Iowa. The higher court affirmed the jury’s verdict of guilty on the counts.

However, the appellate court agreed with Hunt that the sentence for homicide by vehicle-driving under the influence followed by the sentence of homicide by vehicle-reckless driving violates Iowa’s one homicide rule. The one homicide rule prohibits trial courts from entering judgments and imposing sentences for multiple homicide offenses when a person is convicted of killing only one person.

During the sentencing hearing Thursday, Bert sentenced Hunt to a total of 40 years in prison.

Hunt received 25 years in prison for the homicide by vehicle-driving under the influence. He will have to serve 70%, or 17 ½ years, before he becomes eligible for parole.

Bert also sentenced Hunt to a consecutive term of 15 years in prison for leaving the scene of an accident involving death. Hunt will have to serve a minimum of three years in prison on that conviction before he is eligible for parole.

The sentences for operating under the influence-third offense and homicide by vehicle-reckless driving were vacated in accordance with the ruling by the Iowa Court of Appeals.

During his trial, the jury heard evidence that on June 3, 2021, Hunt was driving his 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe westbound on Kimberly Road and was cutting through traffic. He ran the red light at Eastern Avenue and continued westbound.

Hunt then ran the red light at Davenport Avenue, striking and killing Marietta, who was on his bicycle.

Hunt fled the scene, running the red light at Brady Street.

The crash with Marietta occurred at 3:03 p.m.

Marietta managed Aquatic Environments, 730 E. Kimberly Road, the fish and aquarium store owned by his brother, Adam Marietta.

An avid cyclist, Marietta had just left work when he was struck.

Officers located Hunt at his apartment, but he fled on foot, according to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Officer Luke Figie.

Hunt had a strong odor of alcohol emanating from him that grew stronger as he spoke, according to the affidavit. He was unable to complete the standard sobriety tests because of him fleeing from officers and resisting arrest.

During the trial, toxicology showed that Hunt’s blood alcohol content was .131. The legal limit in Iowa is .08.

Toxicology also showed minute traces of cocaine and THC, the active compound in marijuana.