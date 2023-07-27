A man was wounded in a shooting in Mercer County late Tuesday, Sheriff Dusty Terrill said.

Mercer County Deputies were on routine patrol in New Windsor at about 11 p.m. when they heard gunfire and someone yelling, Terrill said.

Deputies located the shooting scene and found a man that had suffered two gunshot wounds. Deputies gave the wounded man emergency first aid while waiting for Tri-County Ambulance to arrive and take the man to an area hospital.

Terrill said late Wednesday it appears the victim might survive.

Deputies detained Trent William Deshane, 32, of New Windsor.

Deshane is charged in Mercer County Circuit Court with one count each of attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm. Each of the charges is a Class X felony under Illinois law that carry a prison sentence of six to 30 years. He also is charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, a Class 4 felony that carries a prison sentence of one to three years.

During a first appearance on the charges Wednesday in Circuit Court, Associate Circuit Judge Matthew Durbin scheduled a preliminary hearing in the case for Aug. 1, and set Deshane’s bond at $750,000, cash-only.

Deshane was being held Wednesday night in the Mercer County Jail.