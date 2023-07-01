A 42-year-old Milan man was killed in a single-vehicle crash late Friday, Rock Island County Sheriff Darren Hart said.

At 10:49 p.m., Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the 15000 block of 63rd Street to investigate a crash.

A 2017 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Matthew Ray Baker had been northbound on 63rd Street when Baker failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway.

The pickup left the roadway, rolled and struck a tree. Baker was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Rock Island County Coroner’s Office.

Coroner Brian Gustafson said that toxicology tests will be performed as is the case in all fatal traffic crashes.

The crash remains under investigation by the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department’s Accident Reconstruction Division, and the Coroner’s Office.