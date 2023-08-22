A Milan woman has been charged on allegations she helped two teens break into Danny Taylor’s home the night he was killed.

Danny Taylor, 17, was shot on April 14 at his home in rural Milan, authorities have said. Investigators think his assailants intended a robbery.

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged Tationna Taylor, 19, with a single count of home invasion, according to Rock Island County court records. The state’s attorney’s office accuses her of directing Napoleon Jackson, now 17, Rock Island, and a younger boy to Danny Taylor’s home on April 14 and giving them information about how to access the residence.

She did so in order for a home invasion to be carried out at Danny Taylor’s residence, the court records allege.

Jackson has been charged with first-degree murder, home invasion and aggravated battery in relation to Taylor’s death.

He is being tried as an adult and the case against him remained pending Monday. His next hearing was scheduled for Sept. 1.

The other boy, identified as J.S. in court records, was also charged with first-degree murder and home invasion, according to authorities in the days after the shooting. J.S., at last report, was being tried as a juvenile and further details on his case were not available.

Investigators think Danny Taylor was shot during a fight inside the house with Jackson and J.S. During that fight, authorities allege Jackson also shot J.S., whose wound eventually had to be treated in Peoria.

Court documents state that Tationna Taylor and the two boys are friends.

Just before the shooting, they rode with Tationna Taylor’s sister, Antoinette Williams, to the area near Danny Taylor’s residence.

Williams would later tell investigators that she parked, thinking the two boys were going to the house to buy marijuana from a cousin, according to records. They were gone a short time, then Williams heard gunshots and the boys returned. J.S. had been shot.

They then drove J.S. to a nearby hospital and left him there.

Tationna Taylor, records show, had stolen from Danny Taylor before.

She told investigators that a few weeks before the shooting, she worked with another woman to get Danny Taylor out of the residence.

While he was gone, Tationna Taylor told investigators she entered Danny Taylor’s house and took several thousand dollars from him.

During the interview with police, Tationna Taylor said she thought of Danny Taylor as “an easy lick.” That is someone who is easily robbed.

A warrant for Tationna Taylor’s arrest on the home invasion charge was issued and served on Friday. She made her first appearance in court on Saturday and her next hearing has been set for Sept. 5.

Tationna Taylor’s bail has been set at $250,000, records state. To be released, she would have to post a $25,000 bond.