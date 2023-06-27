A 36-year-old Moline man died after being struck by a vehicle Monday night, East Moline Police Chief Jeff Ramsey said.

Officers were sent to the 800 block of 19th Street at 9:06 p.m. to investigate a vehicle versus pedestrian crash, Ramsey said.

The man, identified by Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson as Julius Yvette Figures, was found to have suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Genesis Medical Center, Silvis, where he died.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday, Gustafson said.

Ramsey said the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene after the crash and was interviewed by investigators and taken to the hospital for evaluation. The driver was released pending further investigation.

The Moline Police Department’s Accident Reconstruction Division will be assisting in the investigation, Gustafson said.

Ramsey said full investigation will be conducted that will include analysis of video surveillance in the area and witness interviews.

Once the investigation is completed the case will be turned over to the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office for review of any possible criminal charges, he said.

East Moline Police were assisted at the scene by the East Moline Fire Department, Moline Police Department, Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department, Hampton Police Department, and Genesis EMS.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the East Moline Police Department at 309-752-1555, Crime stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app.