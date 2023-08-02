The start of the trial of the Davenport man accused of killing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell is less than a week away and attorneys for both sides are arguing about the evidence the jurors will see.

Henry Earl Dinkins is accused of kidnapping and murdering Breasia on July 10, 2020. His change-of-venue trial is slated to start Aug. 8 in the Linn County Courthouse in Cedar Rapids and all motions are expected to be decided the day before the start of the trial.

Dinkins' attorneys filed a two-page response earlier this week disputing Scott County Attorney Kelly Cunningham's motion that asserted Dinkins searched pornographic sites and viewed content depicting the sexual abuse of young Black female children before Breasia's disappearance.

Cunningham asked the court to show the jury that evidence. The defense is asking that it be excluded.

The state offered a response of its own this week, arguing against the defense request for the suppression of all of Dinkins' statements and any evidence obtained during the time he was questioned on July 10, 2020, after Breasia disappeared.

'Misleading and incorrect'

Dinkins attorneys Chad Frese and Joel Waters are opposed to the state's motion for the court to recognize what it called “crimes, wrongs or acts." Cunningham alleges that before Breasia’s abduction, Dinkins was searching pornographic sites and viewing content depicting the sexual abuse of young Black female children.

The defense already argued that the prosecution needed to introduce the idea of Dinkins looking at pornography because the state had no physical evidence tying Dinkins to a sexual assault of Breasia. The defense argued that without sexual assault, the prosecution has no motive for the 10-year-old's abduction and murder.

In their latest motion, Dinkins' attorneys point to media coverage of the prosecution's implication that Dinkins viewed violent pornographic materials, and that some media referred to Dinkins viewing "child pornography."

Frese and Waters contend those media reports were inaccurate. "There is no evidence of child pornography in this case."

The motion then states: "When the prosecutor presents verbiage that the pornography that is contained on (Dinkins) phone is of the same demographic at Breasia Terrell the link is easily made between the two. Which is exactly what the state wants the jury to do."

The motion concludes by asking the court to exclude any evidence of "pornography sites found on Mr. Dinkins."

Miranda not required?

Last week the Dinkins' attorneys asked for the court to exclude any statements he made while in custody on July 10, 2020, on the basis that his Miranda rights were not read and he was not allowed to contact an attorney.

According to Cunningham's response, investigators questioning Dinkins were not obligated to read him his Miranda rights because he was not arrested and charged with kidnapping or murdering the girl at that time.

The response states: "It is undisputed (Dinkins) voluntarily went to the Davenport Police Station. He was allowed to drive himself to the station and was not forced or coerced by law enforcement to go to that location. The purpose of interviewing (Dinkins) was to obtain more information about the last known whereabouts of a missing child. Detective (Evan) Obert was attempting to establish a timeline of known places (Breasia) had been the day before, approximately how long she had been missing, and where (Dinkins) had already looked for her. Detective Obert never raises his voice or takes an aggressive tone with the (Dinkins). Detective Obert never accuses (Dinkins) of kidnapping or murdering (Breasia.)"

Cunningham's response also says Dinkins was given the opportunity to call an attorney:

"He was offered the opportunity to call a lawyer. He was allowed to use his phone to call his sister to inquire about an attorney. During the call, his sister indicates she’s heading to the police station. He then indicates he will need to wait until his sister arrives at the police station to talk with her about arranging for an attorney to be present to continue his interview/polygraph. He then remained in the interview room alone until he was taken to Genesis Hospital at approximately 8:16 p.m."

The filing does not say if Dinkins' sister ever arrived at the interview.

Cunningham's response also details how Dinkins was questioned:

"He was not physically restrained or placed in handcuffs. He was allowed to use the restroom. At no point during his interview was (Dinkins) asked if he harmed (Breasia), kidnapped (Breasia), or murdered (Breasia). Throughout the eight hours he was at the police station, he never asked to leave."